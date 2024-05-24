"THIS IS CINEMA": ESPN analyst compares Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark's rivalry to Magic Johnson-Larry Bird

There is something exciting about basketball rivalries. ESPN analyst Elle Duncan is seeing must-watch potential when it comes to WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's on-court feud. She compared it to one of the most prominent rivalries in the history of the sport, the iconic Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird.

The presence of two elite teams going head-to-head will always make for an entertaining viewing experience for any basketball fan. However, the rivalry between two stars carries a different level of excitement factor that keeps fans coming back for more.

Duncan's tweet was in response to a screenshot of Angel Reese's X post where she talked about securing a win without the presence of a lone player in the team's charter flight.

"Do you know their history?" Duncan asked. "We have Magic and Bird part 2 ... this s*** is wildly entertaining. She's trolling. She knows it. Caitlin will respond. She's a big girl. This is cinema."

Expand Tweet

Originally, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had an interesting altercation back when they were still playing collegiate basketball. During last year's March Madness, Reese and the LSU Tigers secured a 102-85 victory over Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game.

In the final moments of the game, Reese imitated the usual taunt done by Clark whenever she got the better of her opponents, which was John Cena's popular "You Can't See Me" wave. That time, however, the former Tigers forward had the upper hand over Caitlin Clark.

Angel Reese clears the air on any possible personal beef between her and Caitlin Clark

Speaking with ESPN's Andrea Adelson, Angel Reese wanted to clear the air about any personal vendetta between her and Caitlin Clark, following last year's March Madness Championship game incident.

"I don't think people realize it's not personal," Reese said. "I think people just take it like we hate each other. Me and Caitlin Clark don't hate each other. I want everybody to understand that. It's just a super-competitive game. Once I get between those lines, there's no friends. I'm going to talk trash to you."

It's all just good competition at the end of the day. When it comes to sports, one of the best compliments a player can give to his/her opponent is to match the same level of intensity while putting forth their best game yet.

Whenever Reese steps onto the basketball court, her teammates are the only ones she considers as friendly faces. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark is also the kind of athlete who doesn't easily back down from competition and adversity.

Be that as it may, it'll be interesting to see how they'll match up against one another in the WNBA.