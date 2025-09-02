"This is just the beginning": Kiki Iriafen determined to scale new heights in sophomore WNBA season with Mystics 

Kiki Iriafen has been a revelation for the Washington Mystics during her debut season, with the forward becoming an integral part of the team. After an eventful rookie year, Iriafen seems determined to scale new heights in her sophomore WNBA season.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, the young star opened up about her goals for her second season, following the Mystics’ failure to secure a playoff spot this year.

"This is just the beginning. I’m not being complacent. I’m not being comfortable with where I am now. I’m trying to get better each and every year. I think that’s the standard for me. It’s about being better than I was the year before," she expressed.

Iriafen has become an integral part of the Mystic team, which is currently led by its rookie core. The forward and Sonia Citron have been the best players for the capital team, with both of them earning All-Star call-ups in their first season.

Having started all 41 games for the Mystics so far, the forward has seized the opportunity, averaging 13.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. She has also recorded 26.9 minutes per contest, further underlining her growing importance for the team in the frontcourt.

Though she missed the playoffs in her rookie year, Iriafen has already adapted to the league and is expected to improve. With Georgia Amoore returning from injury next season and multiple draft picks in the draft, Iriafen and the Mystics appear to have a promising future.

Kiki Iriafen records a rare rookie feat for the Mystics as she continues to add to a promising first season

The Washington Mystics entered the 2025 WNBA draft with three lottery picks, with one of them resulting in Kiki Iriafen. Selected fifth, the forward has been a revelation for the Mystics and continues to impress in her rookie season.

In the Mystics’ narrow 81-78 defeat to the Sparks on Sunday, the youngster reached another milestone. She tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds in the loss, marking her fourth 20-point, 10-rebound outing of the season, something no rookie in Mystics history had ever achieved before.

This rare feat was one of many achievements the rookie has attained during her promising first season. With the Mystics set to invest in their rookies and Iriafen looking forward to her sophomore season, the Washington faithful will be eager for the 2026 season.

