"This is some level of insecurity" - WNBA fans slam Angel Reese for keeping Candace Parker shirt under wraps amid quiet beef between Sky stars

WNBA fans noticed that Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was the only player not to wear Candace Parker's shirt. The Sky honored one of the greatest players to suit up for the organization, lifting the No. 3 into the rafters for Parker's jersey retirement on Monday.The current roster wore the shirt made especially for Parker's special night. During the pregame warmups, fans noticed that Reese didn't put on the white shirt as she casually participated in the layup line.Fans believe it's because of the silent beef that the two are having. Reese posted a cryptic tweet on X last month, which fans think was a shot at Parker.&quot;clout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point,&quot; Reese posted.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKclout is one helluva DRUG. like it really gets to a point.The post was made after the former Sky forward ranked current WNBA stars using tiers. The three-time champion placed Reese in the C tier. The former LSU star's rival, Caitlin Clark, was ranked at the A tier.Fans believe that the rankings Parker made caused their beef.After noticing Reese's actions at Parker's jersey retirement game, fans shared their thoughts on the matter.&quot;All bcz Candace had some criticism on her game? How are you gonna grow without criticism&quot; a fan said. &quot;Wow, this is some level of insecurity 👀👀&quot;AK @Sudharsan_AK10LINKAR didn't even bother to wear Candace t-shirt on her big day. Why? All bcz Candace had some criticism on her game? How are you gonna grow without criticism Wow, this is some level of insecurity 👀👀&quot;This isn't a flex. It's disrespectful and petty. Candace gave a basketball critique,&quot; another fan said that Reese needs to grow up.&quot;The insecurity reeks 💀😂 envious of a player she will never be good as,&quot; one fan said.Other fans understood why Angel Reese did it and took her side.&quot;I would not put that shirt on if they paid me🔥🔥🔥Angel you my hero👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾&quot; someone commented.iceman1598 @LorenzoKornegayLINK@teee_que I would not put that shirt on if they paid me🔥🔥🔥Angel you my hero👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾&quot;As she should! She has shown that lady nothing but admiration and respect right from jump only for her to be so ill intended towards her,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Damn right. lets keep it genuinely real. you don’t like me and the feeling is mutual,&quot; a fan posted.Candace Parker spoke highly of Angel Reese at her jersey retirementAlthough there is silent animosity between the two, Candace Parker still believes Angel Reese can be one of the best players in the WNBA. Following her jersey retirement, the former WNBA star gave an honest assessment of Reese.&quot;I think it's endless, honestly,&quot; Parker said on Reese's potential. &quot;You look at her body, you look at her ability to get up and down the floor — and I don't think it's just on the offensive end. I think it's on the defensive end, as well.Parker believes that with the help of head coach Tyler Marsh, Angel Reese can become a winner in the league. She also said that the sky is the limit for the Chi-Town Barbie.