"This man is crazy": A’ja Wilson’s brother livid at arrested fan for throwing s*x toy during WNBA game as disturbing trend sparks nationwide outrage

Two-time WNBA champion A'ja Wilson's brother, Renaldo, didn't hold back on the teenager who threw an adult s*x toy onto the court during a Phoenix Mercury vs Connecticut Sun game on Tuesday. An 18-year-old Arizonian was caught on camera pulling an adult s*x toy out of his sweatshirt and throwing it in the direction of the court as part of an ongoing viral trend.

The object, which wasn't the only one of its kind thrown during Tuesday's WNBA game, failed to reach the court and instead struck a man and his niece who were in attendance. After being chased down by arena staff members and arrested, the man appeared in court, where he explained that he was participating in a viral online trend.

In a post on his Instagram story on Friday, Wilson's brother reacted to the situation, writing:

"This man is crazy!!!!!!!"

@therealdjpuffsc - Instagram Story

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, the man is now facing charges for disorderly conduct, assault and public display of explicit sexual material.

Adult s*x toys continue to fly at recent WNBA games

The adult s*x toy thrown during Tuesday's game proved to be just one of several instances. One man in Atlanta was arrested late last month after throwing adult s*x toys on the court during two Atlanta Dream games over the span of several days.

This week alone, in addition to the adult s*x toy thrown during the Mercury-Sun game, another s*x toy was thrown on the court during an Indiana Fever vs. LA Sparks game that hit Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. During Thursday's Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky game, another adult s*x toy was thrown onto the court.

While fans continue to face legal repercussions for participating in the viral trend, in addition to a one-year ban from WNBA games, it appears the league has been unable to put a halt to it. Although rumors of the WNBA implementing a no-bag policy proved untrue, the league may need to crack down if it wants to put an end to the situation.

The WNBA has three games scheduled for Friday, two more on Saturday, and five on Sunday. Of those games, the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever matchup tomorrow will be shown on national television. Only time will tell if any of the games are interrupted by fans.

