"This means everything to me": Kysre Gondrezick fervently thanks Angel Reese for recruitment plea to Chicago Sky

Angel Reese was the player Chicago Sky fans desperately wanted to see in their team’s home preseason debut against the New York Liberty. Wintertrust Arena was bursting with supporters who couldn’t wait to watch the self-proclaimed “Chi Barbie” suit up for coach Teresa Weatherspoon. Reese already showed a glimpse of her stuff on Friday in Minnesota but many more were thrilled to see her in Windy City.

While Reese did show up and prove that she was as good as advertised, there was one presence that caught some by surprise. Kysre Gondrezick, the former Indiana Fever guard, came off the bench to help the Sky pummel the highly-touted visitors. She was on the floor for roughly 13 minutes and dazzled with 3-for-4 shooting from deep.

During the game, a photo of Angel Reese holding the hand of a smiling Gondrezick quickly went viral. Reese reacted to it, showing hope that the backup guard could get a spot on the roster:

Expand Tweet

Kysre Gondrezick re-posted the tweet and captioned it with:

“This means everything to me @Reese10Angel”

Expand Tweet

Before Angel Reese turned pro, Gondrezick had already signed a one-year $60,471 camp contract deal in February 2024. The Sky did the same back in 2022 but waived her just before the regular season started. If things don’t work out, she could be on that route once again in 2024.

Every WNBA team can sign up to 18 players but only 11-12 will be on the roster for the season. While Reese is guaranteed to be one of the franchise leaders, Gondrezick’s tenure is still on the bubble.

Angel Reese’s clout might not be enough to let Kysre Gondrezick stay

Although she is still a rookie, the Chicago Sky know what they have with Angel Reese. Already they are one of the most exciting teams in the league following Reese and Kamilla Cardoso’s arrival. The “Chi Barbie,” seems to have some clout already before playing a minute in the regular season.

But, Teresa Weatherspoon will pick whoever she thinks is the best among the group. Kysre Gondrezick had a poor outing in Minnesota before bouncing back nicely in Chicago. Marina Mabrey, Dana Evans and Lindsay Allen are likely the top three guards in the rotation. Gondrezick will be competing with Chennedy Carter for what might be a fourth guard on the roster.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how things will play out as Weatherspoon still has some tough decisions to make. Regardless of what will happen, Kysre Gondrezick is already grateful for the opportunity to play with Angel Reese.