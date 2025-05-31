"This can't be real! TF": Sheryl Swoopes outraged as ref gets security backup during heated moment with DiJonai Carrington

On Friday, following DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky, official Roy Gulbeyan called over a security guard to stand between himself and the league's reigning Most Improved Player.

Moments after the game, Carrington confronted Gulbeyan in what she described in a post on X as a civil conversation. Despite the All-Defensive First Team member keeping space between herself and Gulbeyan at all times during the exchange, security was called to step between the two.

In response, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was quick to react on Saturday morning, first writing:

"WTF??? Security?"

Swoopes then followed it up with another post, calling out the official while questioning whether he should ever be allowed to referee another game.

"If this man was scared(of what, I don't know) and needed security, he should NEVER be able to ref again!!! This can't be real!!!TF."

So far, the league hasn't released a statement on the situation.

Looking at DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings' 97-92 loss to the Chicago Sky

Friday's loss to Chicago dropped Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington and the Dallas Wings to 1-5 this season.

Despite that, so far, Carrington has proven to be a valuable asset. In her regular season debut with Dallas, Carrington logged 15 points, shooting 45.5% from the floor. This was despite a 99-84 loss to a Minnesota Lynx team eager to make another run at a title.

More recently, she logged back-to-back games with 15+ points, helping lead the team to their first regular-season win on Tuesday against her former team, the Connecticut Sun. Along with her 16-point scoring contribution, where she went 55.6% from the floor, Carrington logged three boards and a block.

In Thursday's loss to the Sky, her defense was on full display as she recorded a steal and two blocks, while shooting 46.2% on the offensive end of the floor.

Despite some impressive two-way play from Carrington, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers collided with Courtney Vandersloot in the second quarter, with the two clashing heads.

As a result, Bueckers is now expected to miss Dallas' next two games, forcing her to the sidelines for today's rematch with the Sky and Tuesday's road game against Seattle.

With Bueckers on the sidelines, expect both DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale to have increased usage.

