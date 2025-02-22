"This scares me for the W season" - Unrivaled fans react to Laces BC ruling out Kate Martin & 4 other players ahead of key game vs Lunar Owls

After a 4-0 start, Laces BC has struggled to win consistently in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Since suffering their first loss in franchise history, the team has gone 1-3 largely due to injuries that have sidelined every player on the roster at some point, and fans have expressed concern.

Ad

Saturday's matchup is critical for Laces, as they face the league-leading Lunar Owls BC — the very team that handed them their first defeat. However, their chances of avenging that loss have taken a hit after the team announced they would be adding Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins from the relief player pool.

Ad

Trending

This announcement sparked concern among fans:

"Wait do we have four extra players now? Who else is out? The entire team?? This scares me for the W season," one fan wrote.

The 2025 WNBA season tips off in May.

An Instagram user voices out concern for the WNBA season. Credit: Unrivaled/IG

"How many different players have the Laces had this season," another said. "Hope everyone is OK for the start of the W season!"

Ad

"Bruh who is out for the rest of the season," another asked.

Netizens are wondering who else on the Laces BC roster is out due to injury. Credit: Unrivaled/IG

Meanwhile, others were excited to see Atkins in action:

Ad

"Ready to see her hoop," one fan said.

"Laces getting all these fresh leg players. Kiki should have stayed on the laces and Ariel go to rose. Even Betnijah should (have) went to rose," another fan opined.

"she's tuff," another added.

Other netizens expressed their excitement to see Ariel Atkins play. Credit: Unrivaled/IG

Atkins' addition comes as Martin’s status remains uncertain, while Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young and Tiffany Hayes have been out for an extended period.

Ad

Laces BC newcomer hits game-winning shot in latest win

On the bright side, one of Laces BC’s newest players made an immediate impact, hitting the game-winning shot in their most recent victory.

In her Unrivaled debut, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 23 points, capped off by an elbow jumper that gave Laces the 75-68 victory over Phantom BC:

Catch the Laces' next game against the Lunar Owls on TruTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback