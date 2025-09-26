  • home icon
  • "This sh*t is sickening": Angel Reese fans express outrage as analyst’s thinly veiled jab at Sky star goes viral

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 26, 2025 12:52 GMT
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Source: Getty

Earlier this week, the Chicago Sky announced that Angel Reese would not be conducting an exit interview this year. This has led pundits to comment on her level of professionalism amidst rumors that she could be parting ways with the Sky.

One of these pundits is Isis "Ice" Young, a CBS analyst who wasn't pleased at all with the Sky star.

"If you're a professional and you want us to treat like you a professional...do the exit interview, have the conversation, and get out," Young said in a podcast.

The viral clip of Young's criticism led Reese's fans to blast Young online.

"Hold TF up!!! Was Angel the ONLY one who opted out of the exit interview? Or did the ENTIRE Liberty organization skip theirs, along with Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins? And aren’t those interviews optional anyway?" one fan tweeted. "It’s wild how they keep using Angel’s name for engagement, clicks, and views. Smh… this s*** is sickening."
Whatever the reason behind the lack of an exit interview with Reese, there's no denying that her relationship with the Sky organization has become rather strained over the past few weeks.

After giving an interview in which she urged the Sky to get "great" players and publicly called out some of her teammates, Reese was suspended for one half of a regular-season game.

Towards the end of the season, Reese didn't play because of injury issues. Some fans, however, wondered whether her fiery comments had anything to do with those DNPs.

"She's going to learn from this": 3x WNBA MVP weighs in on Angel Reese situation

For what it's worth, a legend of the sport has offered her take on Reese's controversial interview.

Appearing on the "Between the Lines" podcast, three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie took a more optimistic tone on Reese's comments against the Sky front office and a handful of Sky players.

"She lives and she’s going to learn from this," Leslie said. "Every question does not need to be answered."

Whether or not Reese gains some takeaways from this situation, her status with the Sky organization might not change significantly. It's still possible, in other words, for Reese to be suiting up for a new team by the time the 2026 WNBA season comes around.

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

