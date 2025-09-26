"This sh*t is sickening": Angel Reese fans express outrage as analyst’s thinly veiled jab at Sky star goes viral

Earlier this week, the Chicago Sky announced that Angel Reese would not be conducting an exit interview this year. This has led pundits to comment on her level of professionalism amidst rumors that she could be parting ways with the Sky.One of these pundits is Isis &quot;Ice&quot; Young, a CBS analyst who wasn't pleased at all with the Sky star.&quot;If you're a professional and you want us to treat like you a professional...do the exit interview, have the conversation, and get out,&quot; Young said in a podcast.The viral clip of Young's criticism led Reese's fans to blast Young online.&quot;Hold TF up!!! Was Angel the ONLY one who opted out of the exit interview? Or did the ENTIRE Liberty organization skip theirs, along with Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins? And aren’t those interviews optional anyway?&quot; one fan tweeted. &quot;It’s wild how they keep using Angel’s name for engagement, clicks, and views. Smh… this s*** is sickening.&quot;Daniel Artest @dartesttvLINKThey’re professionals even if they skip exit interviews. But let’s pull the layers back. This is a veiled shot at Angel if we gonna keep it a thousand.Bahamiangyal @bahamiangyal23LINKWhy doesn’t she be professional by keep Angel Reese’s name out of her mouth? I could see if the interview was mandatory and it is not. Why did she only use Angel Reese’s name when many players/teams opted out? One thing about 🦝 🦝they travel in packs 🤫Buenas Noches @she_winssLINKThe Wings or the Deam didn’t do them but we know who gets the engagement smhRacquel Auguste @thomp4603LINKNow who is this hater...another clout chasing b**** smhApryl @ThatsSo_APRYLLINKShe said what she said prior to the exit interview... what else is there needed to speak on...Whatever the reason behind the lack of an exit interview with Reese, there's no denying that her relationship with the Sky organization has become rather strained over the past few weeks.After giving an interview in which she urged the Sky to get &quot;great&quot; players and publicly called out some of her teammates, Reese was suspended for one half of a regular-season game.Towards the end of the season, Reese didn't play because of injury issues. Some fans, however, wondered whether her fiery comments had anything to do with those DNPs.&quot;She's going to learn from this&quot;: 3x WNBA MVP weighs in on Angel Reese situationFor what it's worth, a legend of the sport has offered her take on Reese's controversial interview.Appearing on the &quot;Between the Lines&quot; podcast, three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie took a more optimistic tone on Reese's comments against the Sky front office and a handful of Sky players.&quot;She lives and she’s going to learn from this,&quot; Leslie said. &quot;Every question does not need to be answered.&quot;Whether or not Reese gains some takeaways from this situation, her status with the Sky organization might not change significantly. It's still possible, in other words, for Reese to be suiting up for a new team by the time the 2026 WNBA season comes around.