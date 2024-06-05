"This was softer than baby poop"- Podcaster berates refs over Angel Reese ejection vs New York Liberty

During Tuesday night's 88-75 loss to the Liberty, Angel Reese was ejected with just 2:31 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The decision was met with strong criticisms from fans and the media toward the referee, as the incident didn't involve too much outside of a dismissive hand gesture. Podcasters Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr. also had an interesting choice of words for the league official.

Reese was called for a personal foul while fighting for a rebound, leading to a brief interaction with the referee. She then dismissed the league official, resulting in two technical fouls and her ejection from the game.

Golic and Golic Jr. shared their comments on their podcast "GoJo and Golic," where they were not too fond of the referee's soft decision to throw out the rookie in a highly competitive WNBA game.

"There are refs that are going to have soft ejections," Golic Jr. said. "In almost every sport, and this was softer than baby [poop]. This ejection for Angel Reese, no way should she have been tossed out of this game."

It was not clear what exactly Angel Reese might have said but it was more than enough to get under the league official's skin. The Sky forward finished the game with a double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Reese didn't speak to reporters after being handed an ejection in a loss.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky teammate has some advice following rookie's ejection

Despite all the discussions surrounding the incident, fellow teammate Marina Mabrey had some advice for Angel Reese, who is still navigating her first year in the professional league.

"She got ejected," Mabrey said. "She got two techs. She said something to the refs and so whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made. It's more about composure for for us in our young years in the WNBA. You get to know refs and they respond to things."

Playing in her sixth season in the WNBA, Marina Mabrey has already seen a lot in her playing time and frustrations with referees aren't anything new at this point for her.

There will always be referees who are quick to use their whistle for the smallest of reasons, causing some strong responses from players.

While Angel Reese continues to find her footing and make her mark in the league, that part of the game is one she will have to get accustomed to.