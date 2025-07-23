"This is supposed to be their president?": Fans react to Nneka Ogwumike's unexpected outburst in dust-up with Wings' $66,079 player

Nneka Ogwumike had an unexpected altercation with Luisa Geiselsoder during the Dallas Wings' 87-63 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. The incident happened in the third quarter of the game, when Dallas center Geiselsoder pushed Ogwumike to the floor while defending her near the paint.However, Ogwumike quickly got back on her feet and ran into the paint when she got tangled up with Geiselsoder again. At that moment, the WNBPA president was visibly upset and angrily confronted the Wings player.The resulting confrontation saw the referees pause play immediately while players from both teams attempted to separate Ogwumike and Geiselsoder. The latter is on a one-year, $66,079 contract with the Wings, according to Spotrac.The clip of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans reacting on X.&quot;Lol, and this is supposed to be their President? They can't even touch her or stand up for their teammate because she's President. Paige a betrayer,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Well no wonder shit don’t change… this is the president of WNBAPA,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Looks to me like Nneka flopped and tripped over her own feet, then got mad, threw Geiselsoder to the ground, then stood over her and flicked her off with two hands? What an excellent president of the WNBPA, truly an example for all,&quot; wrote another fan.Reactions varied widely.&quot;Been watching Nneka since Stanford days, She’s never been this upset at anyone. She was pushed down than the hook and hold. Refs should have called a foul,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Wheeler jumping right in to calm and protect her teammate 🫶,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;Kind of looked like the one in black flopped first on a soft push, then threw the other in white, but hard to tell,&quot; another fan added.Although the Storm were defeated, Nneka Ogwumike still contributed 22 points and two rebounds while shooting 52.6% from the floor.WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike advocates for more equitable system of revenue sharingDuring the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Saturday, players publicly called out the league over their current pay. Nneka Ogwumike also spoke to reporters at the event, where she explained how the players determine their salaries.&quot;I mean, based on what we saw and based on what we're proposing, it's two fundamentally different systems, and one that leans more towards a fixed percentage,&quot; she said.&quot;And I think it's important to us that we want to have a better share of that, that where our salaries go with the business and not just the fixed percentage of our salary.&quot;Although no agreement has been reached, it will be interesting to see how it all works out.