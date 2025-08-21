  • home icon
"This team just means so much to me": Paige Bueckers reveals true feelings on Wings after 44-pt night goes in vain

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 21, 2025 05:45 GMT
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Imagn

Paige Bueckers’ electrifying performance on Wednesday against the LA Sparks did not result in a win for the Dallas Wings. The rookie erupted for a career-high 44 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, but the Sparks escaped with an 81-80 win. Kelsey Plum prevented Bueckers from capping off her historic night with a victory by making the game-winning floater.

After the game, Bueckers had this to say about her sizzling-hot night in Los Angeles (via Joey Mistretta):

"I've always prided myself and the team on winning, so that's obviously the main goal. Honestly, I think I'm just most proud of this team, like, the way we fight. ... This team just means so much to me.”
Bueckers added that the Dallas Wings could have easily been “miserable” due to their 9-27 record. Instead, she appreciated how much her teammates continue to work hard to compete. Bueckers saud that she was “so happy” and “super grateful” because of what they are building in Dallas despite the losses.

The Wings have been eliminated from the playoff race following the loss to the Sparks. Paige Bueckers, though, has not been the reason the team is struggling. This season, she is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Bueckers’ 44 points were the most by a rookie in a single game in WNBA history. The explosion from the All-Star point guard was also the first 40-point game in th league this season. Despite the historic night, Bueckers could only care about winning and the team culture she is helping develop.

Paige Bueckers is on track to surpass Caitlin Clark’s rookie record of most points in a single season

Paige Bueckers’ historic night on Wednesday only increased the comparisons between her and last year’s Rookie of the Year winner, Caitlin Clark. Bueckers’ career-high 44 points pushed her season tally to 570. With eight games remaining for the Dallas Wings, she is on track to eclipse Clark’s rookie record of 769.

To at least tie Clark for the record, Bueckers must average 24.8 points per game in Dallas' remaining eight games. The Wings have a punishing schedule to close out the season, so chasing down Clark will be tough. Dallas still has showdowns against the Seattle Storm, Golden State Valkyries (twice), Atlanta Dream, LA Sparks, Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury.

The said teams are battling for playoff spots, making it unlikely they will hold back against the struggling Wings. Still, Paige Bueckers has a chance to surpass Caitlin Clark’s record for most points by a rookie in a season.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

