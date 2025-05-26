“This is why they’re not going to win anything this year”: Fans raise concerns over A'ja Wilson's mind-boggling stat line

The Las Vegas Aces entered this WNBA season with high hopes and expectations. However, they've split their first four games.

A'ja Wilson has been as dominant as usual, leading the team in all major categories. However, as much as that speaks volumes about her impact and dominance, it also goes to show you some of the flaws in the Aces roster.

That's why, after seeing her average a team-leading 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game, the fans demanded that the Aces get her some help.

Here are some of the best reactions.

SJ @SJBasketball8 this why they not gon win anything relevant this year. why the hell is a’ja leading your team in assists lol

RunToThe Sun @RunToThe Sun_ Get her some help please

Jamar Hinds @jamarbh Nawww A'ja shouldnt be leading them in assists too lol

Others pointed out how she shouldn't be the team's leader in assists per game.

WBB Ghoul @bostonandclark Ball novices think that this is a good sign for A'ja's MVP campaign. Ball knowers see this as the clearest sign that the Aces are footsteps away from the depths of hell. Their decline shall be abrupt and precipitous, and my schadenfreude delectable and replete.

Natalie Esquire @@natfluential Assists is the most concerning here.

Natalie Esquire @@natfluential Think it confirms that the ball hasn’t been moving, which they’re aware. They’re facing a tough defense tonight so we’ll see if that changes.

Wilson is more than capable of carrying the team. However, the Aces could use a lead creator, and they have struggled to find one since Kelsey Plum's departure.

Helen Williams questions Las Vegas' offensive approach with A'ja Wilson

ESPN analyst Helen Williams said the Las Vegas Aces have struggled to find an offensive rhythm this season.

“The offense, I was a little more concerned with," Williams said on her 'Her Hoops Stats' podcast on Tuesday. "I think, you know, sometimes Vegas, they go away from A’ja Wilson touching the basketball and they sort of dig themselves in holes and then you know they come back to her at the end of the game and go, ‘Hey, save us!’"

Williams believes their offense would run more smoothly if they ran it through and around their superstar center.

It's still early to sound off the alarms, and everybody knows better than to count out a player of Wilson's caliber. Still, the Aces will likely need to make moves to reach the top in 2025.

