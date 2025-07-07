"This was us playing board games": Paige Bueckers’ dad makes endearing admission as Wings rookie unleashes frustration after a missed shot

Paige Bueckers’ dad, Bob Bueckers, made an endearing admission after ESPNW posted a video of the Wings star on Instagram. The video shows the Wings star being visibly frustrated after missing a contested shot from the top of the key.

Bueckers missed and started walking off the court, screaming in frustration before grabbing another ball and flinging it at the wall. The Wings star’s father came across the video and made a wholesome admission, saying that Bueckers would act similarly as a child.

"This was us playing board games when she was 10, good to see the progress! 😂,” Bob Bueckers wrote.

Paige Bueckers’ dad’s comment on Instagram.

The No. 1 pick of this year’s draft is having quite the rookie season with the Dallas Wings. Bueckers has made 14 appearances, averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. She's shooting 47.5% (including 34.8% from 3-point range).

While Bueckers has been on a roll, the Wings (6-13) have struggled, holding the 11th position in the league. They trail the Washington Mystics (8-10) in ninth by two and a half games, a surprising outcome considering that Bueckers is outperforming Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings’ leading scorer, in 2024.

Dallas returns to the court on Monday to face the Phoenix Mercury in what will be the third Mercury-Wings game of the 2025 WNBA season.

Paige Bueckers makes WNBA All-Star history next to Mystics rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen

Paige Bueckers was the only rookie voted to be an All-Star starter at this year’s game, scheduled for July 19. She entered the history books as the only rookie in Dallas Wings’ history to be named an All-Star starter.

However, she isn’t the only one who has been impressive, as Washington’s Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have also made the team as reserves. Citron is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season, while Iriafen is recording 12.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

It marks the first time in WNBA history that three rookies have been selected to the All-Star team. In 2024, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were the only rookies to make the team, but the quality of the 2025 draft class seems to have left them behind.

