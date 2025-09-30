"This was a weak draft class" - WNBA fans erupt over major names missing from 2025 All-Rookie Team

The league announced the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team on Monday, recognizing the five best first-year players in the league this season.Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers, the 2025 Rookie of the Year and the No. 1 pick of the draft, headlined the list. Joining the former UConn Huskies guard are Seattle Storm's Dominique Malonga, Golden State Valyries' Janelle Salaün, Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBueckers, Citron and Iriafen, who were also named All-Stars this season, were a lock to be members of the All-Rookie Team. Several fans reacted on Instagram to the announcement and expressed who they thought should've received the nod.&quot;Dominique? Really? This shows that this was a weak draft class,&quot; one fan wrote.Several fans claimed that Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers should have a spot on the All-Rookie Team.&quot;I don't like how y'all sleep on Saniya,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Saniya Rivers was def deserving!&quot; another fan posted&quot;Saniya definitely deserved a spot,&quot; a fan said.Fans' comments on the WNBA's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@wnba)Other names floated by fans were Atlanta Dream's Te-Hina Paopao, Connecticut's Leila Lacan, Golden State's Carla Leite and Phoenix Mercury's Monique Akoa Makani.&quot;Idkkkkkk I think Pao-Pao should have been up there!!!&quot; a fan said.&quot;So @leilalacan don't exist ??? @niyaa.rivers44 either?&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Wow so no Saniya??? I also felt Carla did great,&quot; one fan wrote.Fans' comments on the WNBA's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@wnba)Unlike the NBA, which has two All-Rookie Teams, the WNBA only awards five players. The voting is conducted by WNBA coaches. The five top-vote getters, regardless of their positions, receive the nod.2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team makes historyAccording to the WNBA, this season is the first time since 2014 that the top four draft picks were named to the All-Rookie Team.Paige Bueckers was the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA draft, while Dominique Malonga went No. 2. Washington Mystics teammates Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen were drafted with the third and fourth picks, respectively. Janelle Salaün was the lone player in the All-Rookie Team who was undrafted.The WNBA has been announcing the winners of its regular-season awards since the playoffs started. Two more award announcements are scheduled: All-Defensive Teams on Wednesday and the All-WNBA Teams on Oct. 7.