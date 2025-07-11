  • home icon
  • “This will cause outrage and conversation more than Caitlin Clark”: Golf influencer Hailey Rae Ostrom baffled by Angel Reese’s 2K26 cover selection

"This will cause outrage and conversation more than Caitlin Clark": Golf influencer Hailey Rae Ostrom baffled by Angel Reese's 2K26 cover selection

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 11, 2025 15:07 GMT
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese moves the ball up the court during a WNBA game, Haile Ostrom posing for a selfie on Instagram
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese moves the ball up the court during a WNBA game (via IMAGN), Haile Ostrom posing for a selfie via Instagram

For some, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s NBA 2K26 cover reveal added a fresh twist to her competitive rivalry with Caitlin Clark. The news caught golf influencer Hailey Rae Ostrom off guard, who seemed puzzled by the choice.

Reese was named the cover athlete of the WNBA edition of the game. The league announced the news on Wednesday, sharing a post on X.

"She’s got next. Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete!," the caption read.

This decision earned a fiery response from Ostrom, who felt it was a snub to Clark. Retweeting the post, the golfer claimed the league had a "generational player" in their hands and it wasn't Angel Reese.

"I will never understand this. You have a generational player in your league. And it’s not Angel Reese," she wrote.
Another user reshared Ostrom's post, claiming there were "a dozen" more players who could have been on the cover, excluding Reese and Clark. The influencer agreed with the observation and claimed they chose Reese to create controversy.

"Totally. Aside from the obvious choice (Caitlin), there are still so many other options who are arguably a better choice. It proves they made this pick for the controversy," she remarked.
The competitive rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark began in college but continues to divide fans in the WNBA. Although debates rage on between their supporters, both athletes have continued to grow on the court. This has helped draw millions of new eyes to the league, showcasing the star power they each bring.

"Just a kid from Baltimore": Angel Reese announces her first signature shoe with Reebok

After Nike's success with A'ja Wilson's signature shoes, Reebok is hoping to do something similar with Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward is expected to get her signature shoe, providing a sneak peek on X.

Sharing a graphic of the shoe, Reese captioned the post:

"Diamond Dust. Just a kid from Baltimore, turning dreams into reality and hoping I can inspire young women and men everywhere to do the same. The most brilliant diamonds take pressure, polish, and time. Reebok is back—and the diamonds are shining brighter than ever."

Although the release date of the shoe isn't set, it is expected to launch by early 2026. This will be Reebok's first signature shoe for a WNBA star, signaling a new era in the women's game.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by John Maxwell
