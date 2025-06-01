  • home icon
  • "Throw hands I want to see a fight": Fans react as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith engage in heated exchange

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jun 01, 2025 11:58 GMT
Fans react as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate NaLyssa Smith engage in heated exchange (Image Source: Getty)

Days after Angel Reese got into it with Caitlin Clark, the Chicago Sky star maintained her aggression in Saturday's contest in a heated dust-up with NaLyssa Smith. Clark and Smith were teammates last year on the Indiana Fever. Smith now plays for the Dallas Wings following a multi-team trade in the offseason.

The altercation occurred with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter after Reese fouled Smith, which sent her out of bounds. Reese complained about the call to the ref, and Smith seemingly triggered the altercation as she walked past her counterpart and said something.

Reese retaliated by chirping at her before the two came face to face and had to be separated by their teammates. They were handed technical fouls for their roles in the exchange. Here's the video:

It doesn't take long for things of this nature to go viral, especially if a polarizing figure like Angel Reese is in the mix. Fans issued a wide array of reactions to this altercation, as one wrote:

Another mocked Reese:

One fan pondered about Reese's tech count:

One fan speculated on the outcome of a physical fight:

Another mocked both players over their inefficient shooting clip around the rim:

NaLyssa Smith dominates Angel Reese

NaLyssa Smith had her best outing of the season despite going up against one of the better defenders in Angel Reese. Smith dropped a season-high 20 points on 6 of 12 shooting. She also made 10 trips to the foul line, converting seven attempts. Meanwhile, Angel Reese produced 14 points and nine rebounds on 30.8% shooting. She was clinical from the free throw line, going 6-for-6.

Smith's effort was one of the key reasons Dallas had a decent chance at downing the Sky without star rookie Paige Bueckers, who was out citing a concussion. While the Wings won the frontcourt battle, they were outplayed in the backcourt as Ariel Atkins (26 points), Courtney Vandersloot (15 points) and Kia Nurse (11 points) got the better of DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale and others.

The Sky ultimately won 94-83, winning their second straight game against the Wings. Dallas missed Bueckers' scoring and playmaking. The outcome could have been different if she were in the lineup.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
