"Throwing a** + pictures of your son is top tier motherhood": A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese & more react to $392,534 teammate's NSFW yacht dance move

Las Vegas Aces star Chelsea Gray drew reactions from A’ja Wilson, Angel Reese and more as she took to Instagram on March 15 and shared a picture dump. It consists of pictures from February, March and her time in the Unrivaled league.

Gray posted 12 pictures in total, including pictures of her son, her playing in Unrivaled’s games, and a video of her doing an NSFW dance on a yacht.

The last post in this picture dump got the most attention with many WNBA stars reacting to it:

“Acting uppppp,” wrote Wilson.

“Throwing a*s + pictures of your son is top tier motherhood I’m here for it,” Wilson wrote in another comment.

Gray’s Rose BC teammates, Angel Reese and Lexie Hull, also reacted to her post:

“Ooooweeeee I hope everyone makes it to the last slide,” wrote Hull.

“That thang be carrying so much DAMN 🫣,” wrote Reese.

Alysha Clark and Jackie Young also had a lot to say about Gray’s latest Instagram post:

“throwinnnn that stud butttt🍑,” wrote Young.

“Them hips going craaaaaazy 😂🔥,” wrote Clark.

“But, Lenny…I can’t handle it😭😭🥹🥹,” Clark wrote in a different comment.”

Check out their reactions below:

A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and other WNBA stars' reaction to Chelsea Gray's Instagram post

Gray wrapped up the Unrivaled League's regular season on March 10 and led her team to the second seed (8-6) in the six-team league's standings. Gray and Co. are now set to face the Laces BC for their semifinal game on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has two years left on her contract with the Aces, which will see her earn $392,534, as per Spotrac.

Chelsea Gray will be without Angel Reese and Lexie Hull during the Unrivaled playoffs

Rose BC will meet the Laces BC in Unrivaled's semifinals on Sunday. Unfortunately, Gray will have to manage this game without Angel Reese (hand) and Lexie Hull (leg), who are both out with injuries.

Gray has been one of the best players in Unrivaled this season, recording 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

Without Reese and Hull playing, it will take an enormous effort from the rest of the team to defeat the Laces. However, Gray hasn't disappointed yet and was also named to the All-Unrivaled First Team for her stellar play.

A win tonight will see Rose BC advance to Unrivaled's finals, where they will play either the Lunar Owls or Vinyl BC.

It'll be interesting to see what these teams have in store for us tonight.

