"Throwing Angel Reese in there for clout purposes" - WNBA fans react to Chicago Sky rookie's 2nd All-Unrivaled Teams honor

Angel Reese's Unrivaled journey will continue after posting an excellent rookie season in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky forward played in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, carrying high expectations after being spotted working on her game during the offseason.

Reese's solid game drew a lot of attention from fans and experts and the reward for her performance was her inclusion on the Second Team All-Unrivaled alongside Rhyne Howard and Skylar Diggins-Smith. On Thursday, the league announced Reese's achievement on X.

Some fans weren't happy with the decision and accused the league of using Angel Reese's name to get extra attention.

"Y’all be throwing angel reese in there for clout purposes if you actually watch her play she’s horrible bruh yall doing too much with this black vs white bs. She not a good hooper yet," one fan said.

"She won’t ever get this in the W lol," another fan said.

"Angel ain't second nothing don't piss me off today," another fan said.

On the other side, fans were ecstatic to know that Reese's performances put her among great players.

"Deserved! They all worked hard this unrivaled season! They was doing their thang!" one fan said.

"Angel is so fun to watch! They all are, but she's gotten even better in such a short period of time," another fan said.

"5 leaves her mark on every league she touches," another fan said.

Angel Reese had a rocky start to her Unrivaled journey, struggling to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball and even fouling out of games. She made the adjustments and became a key player for Rose BC. She finished the regular season averaging 13.1 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and posted eight double-doubles, including the first 20-20 in Unrivaled history.

Angel Reese reacts to Unrivaled milestone

Angel Reese shared her thoughts, thanking her fans for their support during the first Unrivaled season.

"Thank you for trusting & believing in me! 🙏🏽💓🥺," Reese tweeted.

After finishing the regular season with the second-best record, Reese and Rose BC will play in the first semifinal of Sunday's Unrivaled slate against the Laces. Vinyl and the Lunar Owls will close out the night and determine the second finalist for Monday's big game.

