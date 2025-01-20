"TikTok helped me get through my Crohn’s diagnosis": Cameron Brink's teammate Lexie Brown makes emotional confession amid ban saga

For Cameron Brink's LA Sparks teammate Lexie Brown, TikTok has been more than a platform for enjoyment. While the app has been alleged to distance people from the real world, some like Brown found it a place to learn and be open about themselves.

In a post on X on Sunday, Jan. 19, the Sparks star spoke about the TikTok ban saga. The WNBA player opened up about her Crohn's diagnosis and how the now-forbidden social media platform helped her deal with the disease.

In her long Twitter thread, Lexie Brown said that when she was diagnosed with the disease, she found a community of people who struggled with the same ailment.

For the WNBA player, connecting with people struggling with the disease helped her to stay motivated and positive.

Trending

"Tik tok helped me get through my Crohn's diagnosis so much," Brown wrote. "Literally found a little community of people that struggle with it as well 😢😢😢😢😢."

"I have my entire experience on there. from when my symptoms first started, to officially getting diagnosed, etc. that space to be vulnerable and transparent 100% kept me positive and motivated to get back."

[Credit: X/@Lexiebrown]

Lexie Brown opens up about her struggle with Crohn's disease

Being diagnosed with any kind of disease is bound to have a dreadful impact. But, for someone like Lexie Brown, who earns her living through basketball, the impact is manifold.

In May last year, a picture from ESPN went viral on the internet. The post on Reddit showed several WNBA players' health and injury struggles. While others had pregnancy and injuries related to feet listed below their pictures, Brown had Crohn's disease.

Expand Tweet

A month later, Lexie Brown opened up about her struggle with the disease to Women's Health Magazine. The Sparks player said that she took a break from the game on advice from her doctor, once it was discovered in November 2023.

She only played 12 games in the 2023 WNBA season, but it was also her breakout year.

Brown told WH that when she first experienced losing weight, gut cramps and a constant need to go to the bathroom, she thought it was because of the pressure of the game. However, upon visiting the doctor, she received the heartbreaking news.

Brown told WH that she was going for the fourth surgery to remove the drains from her rectum, which came directly from her stomach. Moreover, the Sparks player also finds it difficult to talk about it.

"It's kind of hard to talk about it," she says. "That's the core—the center—of your body. There's no not using that area—it's essential. You cough, you sneeze, you laugh, you sit down—everything is there."

While she continued to struggle with the disease, Lexie Brown tried to make a return for the 2024 WNBA season. However, she had to exit the season because of the spiked discomfort. She exited the season after 16 games.

For now, Lexie Brown has let basketball take care of itself, trusting her hard work. She is currently focused on getting better treatment and getting back to the best of her health. Crohn's Disease doesn't have a treatment, but hopefully, Brown can get back on the court and enjoy playing the game she loves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback