"Time to fire him": Fans 'tired' of hearing excuses from Wings coach as Paige Bueckers & Co. suffer another collapse

The patience afforded to coaches in professional sports is usually short, and Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes could be walking on thin ice. A resounding defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on Monday ended a two-game winning streak, and fans are ready to move on.

Paige Bueckers and Co. suffered a 102-72 loss, their 14th defeat of the season, and Koncales shouldered the blame for his team's underwhelming performance. Clutchpoints' Wings reporter Joey Mistretta reported Koclanes' postgame comments on X:

"I got to be better, I’m going to be my harshest critic."

Entering the game, the Wings were on a two-game winning streak and seemed to be on the rise. However, this heavy defeat against the Mercury was deflating, with Koclanes coming under heavy scrutiny. Wings fans seem to have grown tired of his explanations, which they feel they've heard before. Many took to X to voice their frustration, with one fan calling for him to get fired.

"Motherf*cker said the same sh*t 2 weeks ago, it’s kind of actually time to fire him," a fan wrote.

"I'M SO TIRED OF THIS SH*T," added a second.

"I’m so tired of hearing the same damn thing," repeated a third.

"He’s been saying this since game 1… WE’RE TIRED," chimed another.

The criticism continued, with fans unwilling to be patient.

"He’s say the say dumb sh*t every single game," commented a fan.

"I need him to quit cause it’s obvious he can’t get better at all," expressed another.

"Im tired," added a third.

Paige Bueckers continues her double-digit scoring streak despite the Wings' defeat to Mercury

Dallas rookie Paige Bueckers is yet to have a single-digit game in the WNBA and kept her double-digit streak alive with 11 points against the Mercury. In 15 appearances, Bueckers has always managed to score at least 10 points, with her lowest figure coming during her debut against the Minnesota Lynx.

This run sees her tie Lauren Jackson, Elena Delle Donne and Chiney Ogwumike for the seventh-longest streak of double-figure scoring games to start a career.

Despite Buckers' brilliant start, Dallas continues to struggle and looks likely to become a lottery team once again. They have a 6-14 record and sit 11th in the standings, 11.5 games behind the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx.

