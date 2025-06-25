"Tired of getting cussed out" - Angel Reese makes feelings clear on motivation to win after ending 3-game skid

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky were back in the win column on Tuesday after beating the LA Sparks 97-86 at home. Reese made her feelings clear on what motivated the team to put an end to their three-game losing streak. The Sky improved to 4-10 for the season, currently sitting 10th in the WNBA standings.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Reese was asked about the Sky's defensive dominance during the contest. She joked about being tired of the coaching staff led by Tyler Marsh cussing them out before explaining that they made the necessary adjustments to the Sparks playing small ball.

"Yeah, we're tired of getting cussed up," Reese said. "Not literally, but I think just for us in the post, we had to be better in our plugs. ... I said kudos to the guards cause we be seeing y'all on they a** on Twitter and like that, so I need y'all to just let them hoop. It's going to be a process."

The Sky forward added:

"Just trust the process. Like give them some grace, give us some grace and give Tyler and just the staff grace, because this is a lot of our first and second years and it's hard."

Angel Reese was fantastic for the Chicago Sky, finishing with a monster double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds. She went 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line. She also had six assists, four steals, and only committed two turnovers.

Kamilla Cardoso played brilliantly as well, scoring a career-high 27 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Cardoso would be missing the next two weeks as she competes in the 2025 AmeriCup with Brazil.

Angel Reese comments on Lisa Leslie's influence on her

Angel Reese comments on Lisa Leslie's influence on her. (Photo: IMAGN)

In the same postgame conference, Angel Reese was asked about the impact of Lisa Leslie on her career and the way the WNBA legend has supported her. Leslie was at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday to watch the Chicago Sky beat her former team, the LA Sparks.

"She told me, 'Continue to work.' She's like, 'You're a beast on the boards,'" Reese said. "She's an amazing woman. ... That's a great big sister, mom, aunt, whatever you want to call it. She doesn’t have to do it."

Lisa Leslie played 12 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Sparks, leading them to back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002.

