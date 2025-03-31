The New York Liberty's new power couple are off to Cabo. With the 2025 WNBA season just around the corner, Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison are headed to Mexico to blow off some steam before the season and also deal with some brand-related commitments.

That's why Harrison took to Instagram to share how 'Tizzy' [a portmanteau of their names] would share their first brand trip together, posting a beautiful picture of them:

"Our first brand trip together! Tizzy takes Cabo!" she wrote. "Excited to see all that @breathlessresors has!"

Via Isabelle Harrison's IG

Cloud was recently traded to the Liberty, giving her the opportunity to play with her better half. Of course, that has been a major talking point over the past couple of weeks:

"We weren't looking for each other, but we found each other and fell in love," Cloud said on The Pivot Podcast on March 15. "It is the most beautiful, most calming, sound thing to my career, to my life. I feel like I have flourished since being with her because she has calmed every part of my life down. She has focused me, directed me." (31:01)

The Liberty are the defending champions. So the couple would have a lot of pressure to deliver according to expectations on the court. Hopefully, their Mexico trip will help them get all the enjoyment they need before a hectic season.

Natasha Cloud opened up on her relationship with Isabelle Harrison

Cloud got very emotional when talking about her relationship with Harrison. Their relationship accidentally became public when fellow WNBA star Satou Sabally talked about Cloud skipping Harrison's high school jersey retirement to play in Unrivaled.

Notably, neither of them expected any of this to happen, especially because Harrison, unlike Cloud, was a straight woman. Cloud said on the issue:

"When I met Izzy, I was coming out, probably like the worst part of my life, and you guys know from being in this realm, it doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman, we have money, we have status, we have power, in a lot of ways.

I was definitely coming out of that, and I wasn't ready for her, but it was like when God found the timing for us to meet, she stopped me in my tracks," she said. "I know I'm with a very beautiful woman. But I'm with a very beautiful straight woman that fell in love with me." (29:51)

The New York Liberty featuring a couple on the court will be an interesting thing for fans. A lot of people would tune in to see how Cloud and Harrison's chemistry plays out on the court.

