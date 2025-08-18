“To be a household name”: Angel Reese makes feelings clear on signature shoe reaching Jordan Brand status 

Angel Reese became the fourth active WNBA player to have a signature shoe. She joined A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart after Reebok announced the first colorways of the Angel Reese 1s on July 9.
Elle Magazine's Kayla Webley reported the Sky forward's ambitions for her signature shoe line. In Monday's report, Reese shared that her wish was to reach the Jordan brand's success in the sneaker world.
"Just like how they wear Jordans everywhere," Reese said. "I want people to wear the Angel Reese 1s everywhere and just to be a household name, to have no limits on what I can do and what I can accomplish."
Reese signed with Reebok while playing for the LSU Tigers through a NIL deal. She renewed it in 2024 and signed a multiyear contract with the brand.
Reese has been sidelined with a back injury. The forward has missed seven straight games and last played in Chicago's 103-86 loss to the Washington Mystics on July 29.
There is no return timeline for Reese's return, but according to Marquee Sports Network's Karli Bell, she is back doing on-court activities.
Angel Reese's signature sneakers are releasing earlier than expected
Reebok unveiled Angel Reese's signature sneaker line in July, but the release date was expected sometime in 2026. However, the Sky forward made headlines on Thursday after she and Reebok announced an earlier date.
Reebok shared a picture of Reese wearing her signature shoes, and a Sept. 18 release date on X. She shared Reebok's post and hyped the Angel Reese 1s.
"September 18th. AR1’s coming to a store near YOU," Reese tweeted.
The sneakers will be available in three colorways and will retail for $120. The three silhouettes are Mebounds, Receipts Ready and Diamond Dust. Mebounds is a pink shade, Receipts Ready is a black and white variant and the Diamond Dust is an all-white version.
Fans interested in getting a pair of the Angel Reese 1s can purchase on Reebok's official website or in its retail stores.