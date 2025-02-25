The Chicago Sky just made another big move. They traded away the No. 3 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft to get Ariel Atkins from the Washington Mystics, and while the veteran guard is a proven commodity in the league, it was still a steep price to pay.

The Mystics also got the rights to swap 2027 first-round picks and the Sky's 2027 second-round pick.

Of course, some fans weren't that fond of this transaction, and they took to Reddit to rip the Sky for pulling it off:

"It's hard to say why the Sky are selling their future to get to a first round exit from the playoffs. My guess is that the front office needs to make the playoffs to justify dumping Coach Weatherspoon and Chennedy Carter," one Redditor said.

"I’m just questioning if they make it (the playoffs) at all. It will definitely be a matter of chemistry," another one added.

"I think she was worth the #3 pick + maybe a second round. The ‘27 pick swap is crazy fleecing," another one said.

"It looks like they jump back n forth between win now and continue to rebuild around Kamila/Angel," one fan said.

"It's an overpay, but I talked myself into it. Angel and Kamilla will be on rookie deals for the next 4 years, and the entire league will be in free agency next year," another fan chimed in.

Ariel Atkins is a 'great role model' for the Chicago Sky, per GM

This move will mark the beginning of a long-overdue rebuild for the Mystics. They recently parted ways with GM Mike Thibault and coach Eric Thibault, and they're now in a position to build a strong foundation with the No. 3, 4 and 6 picks in this year's WNBA draft.

As for Chicago Sky, they've added yet another veteran to put around second-year phenoms Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, as Atkins joins the likes of Rebecca Allen, Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot.

“Ariel has made a tremendous impact on this league since her rookie year,” Chicago Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca said. “She is an excellent role model for her teammates and an All-Star caliber contributor. As one of the league’s top defensive specialists and a consistent scorer, she is a threat on both ends of the floor who will help us build a playoff-contending team in Chicago.”

The Chicago Sky will be under a lot of pressure to deliver now, and with everything they gave up to get her, Atkins will be in the eye of the storm from day one.

