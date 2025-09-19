"To me, there's no comparison": Becky Hammon takes serious issue with A’ja Wilson sharing DPOY award with Napheesa Collier's teammate

A’ja Wilson and Alanna Smith became the first players to ever share an award since the WNBA's inauguration in 1997. However, Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon wasn’t thrilled about the historic decision to name them co-Defensive Players of the Year.Hammon voiced her concerns about the league giving two players the award. She suggested that splitting the award takes away from recognizing the player who truly stood out. While she didn’t say it outright, it’s clear that Hammon feels Smith had a strong season but not quite at Wilson’s level.&quot;I'm a little confused by the 'Co.' Napheesa, you guys said, was the best defensive player last year, and now she's not? I don't know. ... To me, there's no comparison. A white-tailed deer looks really good until an elk walks in the room.&quot;Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKCoach Hammon on A'ja Wilson being co-DPOY: &quot;I'm a little confused by the 'Co.' Napheesa, you guys said, was the best defensive player last year, and now she's not? I don't know. ... To me, there's no comparison. A white-tailed deer looks really good until an elk walks in theA’ja Wilson captured the award for the third time in her career after averaging 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Napheesa Collier's teammate, Alanna Smith, earned the honor for the first time in her seven-year career, putting up 1.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.Both players received 29 votes each from a panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Since the WNBA only collects one first-place vote per voter, there was no tiebreaker. This led to the decision to name them co-winners.A’ja Wilson ties playoff career-high in deciding game against the StormThe Las Vegas Aces looked unstoppable after their 102-77 blowout win in Game 1, and many expected them to wrap up the first-round series subsequently. But the Seattle Storm bounced back in Game 2 with an 86-83 win, forcing a Game 3.Thursday’s matchup went down to the wire, but the Aces ultimately edged out a 74-73 victory to advance to the semifinals.A’ja Wilson delivered when it mattered most. She tied her playoff career-high with 38 points and stuffed the stat sheet with five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.“In the offseason you think about these moments and wanting to shine bright on the brightest of stages,” Wilson said after the game.The Aces will now face a shorthanded Indiana Fever team, who will be without Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald and Chloe Bibby. The best-of-five semifinal series tips off Sunday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.