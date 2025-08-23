Chennedy Carter has been honing her craft away from the WNBA for several months now. Though she is thousands of miles away from WNBA action, she is still attuned to the latest developments in the league.

Ad

This much was clear on Friday when the former Chicago Sky guard posted a Tweet about her schedule as a basketball player in the Middle East. Though the player affectionately known as "Hollywood" didn't name any names in this Tweet, some fans believe that the meaning of Carter's post is crystal clear.

"here in saudi arabia we play back to back to back. tune in !!! we have 3 games in a row the entire month !! will drop link," Carter tweeted.

Ad

Trending

H O L L Y W O O D 🛬 @ChennedyCarter here in saudi arabia we play back to back to back. tune in !!! we have 3 games in a row the entire month !! will drop link 🏁

Ad

According to some fans, Carter was taking a shot at Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally in this Tweet. Supposedly, Carter is responding to Sabally's complaint Thursday night about the WNBA's "terrible" scheduling that, according to her, ignores "sports science" with its back-to-back games.

Fans directly called out Sabally and her team in response to Carter's Tweet.

"she basically told Satou to stfu," one fan commented.

bossgotti. @tyx4_ she basically told Satou to stfu 🤣

Ad

Lucy @Lucy17763471265 @satou_sabally chennedy carter said don't cry about it 😂 . Do you answer for that?

Ad

phoenix @phoenix201814 But poor wnba @PhoenixMercury team cant handle b2b between Phoenix and Vegas and they want to get pay more.

Ad

Meanwhile, other online users took the opportunity to send supportive messages to "Hollywood."

"Keep shooting the lights out! Lot of people over here pulling for you to succeed," one online user tweeted.

Rhodes Rants @rhodesrants Keep shooting the lights out! Lot of people over here pulling for you to succeed.

Ad

Joseph Man formerlyknown as The un3ducated poet 🌑 @Jman2376 Blessings, keep Rising.

Ad

DayDreamin27 @j_tamika2 Go crazy Chenn!! Your energy is greatly missed

Ad

Carter's parting of ways with the Sky was not exactly amicable. However, since the offseason following the 2024 campaign, the former All-Roomie team member has elevated her game overseas while still keeping her finger on the pulse of WNBA matters.

"Lowkey the best buckets all season": Chennedy Carter praises Indiana Fever guard after career performance

Earlier this week, Carter posted a more straightforward Tweet about another player. This time, Carter had some praise to dish out.

Ad

After Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell tied her career high of 38 points in an overtime win over the Connecticut Sun last Sunday, Carter gave a shoutout to the three-time All-Star.

"i can’t even lie , the way kelsey hooped tonight lowkey the best buckets all season," Carter tweeted.

H O L L Y W O O D 🛬 @ChennedyCarter i can’t even lie , the way kelsey hooped tonight lowkey the best buckets all season🔥🤯

While Carter doesn't exactly have the best reputation in Indiana after the physicality of her battles with Caitlin Clark in the past, she went out of her way to heap praise upon CC's backcourt partner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More