Chennedy Carter has been honing her craft away from the WNBA for several months now. Though she is thousands of miles away from WNBA action, she is still attuned to the latest developments in the league.
This much was clear on Friday when the former Chicago Sky guard posted a Tweet about her schedule as a basketball player in the Middle East. Though the player affectionately known as "Hollywood" didn't name any names in this Tweet, some fans believe that the meaning of Carter's post is crystal clear.
"here in saudi arabia we play back to back to back. tune in !!! we have 3 games in a row the entire month !! will drop link," Carter tweeted.
According to some fans, Carter was taking a shot at Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally in this Tweet. Supposedly, Carter is responding to Sabally's complaint Thursday night about the WNBA's "terrible" scheduling that, according to her, ignores "sports science" with its back-to-back games.
Fans directly called out Sabally and her team in response to Carter's Tweet.
"she basically told Satou to stfu," one fan commented.
Meanwhile, other online users took the opportunity to send supportive messages to "Hollywood."
"Keep shooting the lights out! Lot of people over here pulling for you to succeed," one online user tweeted.
Carter's parting of ways with the Sky was not exactly amicable. However, since the offseason following the 2024 campaign, the former All-Roomie team member has elevated her game overseas while still keeping her finger on the pulse of WNBA matters.
"Lowkey the best buckets all season": Chennedy Carter praises Indiana Fever guard after career performance
Earlier this week, Carter posted a more straightforward Tweet about another player. This time, Carter had some praise to dish out.
After Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell tied her career high of 38 points in an overtime win over the Connecticut Sun last Sunday, Carter gave a shoutout to the three-time All-Star.
"i can’t even lie , the way kelsey hooped tonight lowkey the best buckets all season," Carter tweeted.
While Carter doesn't exactly have the best reputation in Indiana after the physicality of her battles with Caitlin Clark in the past, she went out of her way to heap praise upon CC's backcourt partner.