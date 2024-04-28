Tom Brady drops epic one word reaction to Candace Parker's shocking retirement news

Just weeks before the start of the 2024 season, Candace Parker announced her retirement from the WNBA. Among those to sing her praises following this news was one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history.

Parker told the world this news in a heartfelt post on Instagram. In the comments section, everyone had nothing but nice things to say about the longtime WNBA star. Tom Brady needed just one word for his response, letting Parker know that she is a legend in the sport.

"Legend!" Tom Brady commented.

Since retiring from the NFL, Brady has become a part-owner in the WNBA. He holds a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, who have won back-to-back championships. Because of this, he got to see Candace Parker up close for her final year in the league.

Last season, Parker made the decision to leave her hometown Chicago Sky to join the Aces. She appeared in 18 games, where she averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Breaking down Candace Parker's WNBA career

After a three-year run at Tennessee where she won two championships, Candace Parker entered her name in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She'd end up being the first player off the board, going No. 1 to the LA Sparks.

Parker would spend the first 13 years of his career with the Sparks, cementing herself as one of the top players in the sport in the process. Her WNBA career started off in dominant fashion as she won Rookie of the Year and MVP in her first season.

Parker would end up being a seven-time All-Star during her tenure in LA. She'd also secure her second and final MVP trophy there in 2013.

In 2016, Candance Parker achieved the one accolade that escaped her in her early years. She managed to lead the Sparks to their third championship in franchise history.

Following the 2020 season, Parker decided to depart from the Sparks and sign with her hometown team. In her first year with the Chicago Sky, she helped lead the team to a champion.

Parker's time with the Sky was brief, lasting just two seasons. She'd spend her final year in Vegas, where she'd managed to walk away a champion.

In just over 400 games, Parker averaged 16.0 points and 8.5 rebounds for her career. Aside from her accolades mentioned above, she was also named All-Star MVP in 2013.

Looking at the all-time ranks, Parker is ninth in points, third in rebounds, fifth in blocks and 25th in games played.