"Too busy laughing and celebrating dirty plays with her teammates": Fans rip Angel Reese after she shoots 22.2% from the field vs Fever

Angel Reese's performance has been great overall this season but she failed to make an impact on Saturday night. She faced off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the first time on Saturday in an absolute thriller where the Fever secured a 71-70 win.

She was great defensively collecting 13 rebounds but was sluggish offensively, shooting only 22.2% from the field which is an underwhelming percentage given that Reese is an interior core player at the Sky squad.

She scored only 8 points and dished out a single assist in her thirty minutes on the hard court. The WNBA fans did not spare Resse for his significant performance dip and trolling the Sky forward.

Other fans also joined the trolling train, expressing their thoughts on social media.

"She to busy laughing and celebrating dirty plays with her teammates," @MayorEv4 said.

"How do you go 2/9 when all you shoot is layups," @J_May111 said.

"I get she's a rookie and all adjusting to the physicality of the gm. But come on, man, those stats are wild," @hesaidwutsports said.

While many fans trolled Reese for her disappointing offensive performance, some fans came to her defense urging others to cut her some slack as she is just a rookie.

"shes a rookie bro," @JheksonM said.

"chill she a rookie." another fan wrote.

The stats tell us that Angel Reese was not in her best form on Saturday night. She must not let this slump continue in future matches as a Sky core player. She is averaging 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals this season.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's altercation split the fans

The Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game was intense throughout the four quarters. It was a neck-to-neck battle for dominance each quarter with both teams trying to outscore the other. During these tense moments, many foul plays are also committed, and on Saturday night Caitlin Clark was a recipient of a few.

First, she was fouled by Chennedy Carter who shoved Clark in the back with a shoulder charge. The Fever received a free throw for the common foul although the fans believed it should have been a flagrant offense. Next during a play, Angel Reese was seen shoving her elbow into Clark before a rebound attempt.

Clark fell to the ground and got up to glance at the official who did not call a foul. The fans are divided by the altercation between two of the biggest star rookies this season. Some believe it was bad officiating and the referees should have punished Angel Reese for such an act while the other called out Clark for flopping too easily in an intensely physical game like basketball.