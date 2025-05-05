"Too petty": Fans react as Skylar Diggins and former Irish teammates allegedly cut ties with Olivia Miles as feud with Hannah Hidalgo heats up

Days away from the start of the WNBA season, Skylar Diggins has reportedly gotten involved in a heated situation involving past and present Notre Dame talent. On top of this, the online behavior supposedly displayed by the former Fighting Irish star has drawn some strong reactions from netizens.

The situation stems from the decision of Olivia Miles — a Notre Dame guard from 2020 till 2024 — to transfer to TCU, a decision that was first reported in late March. Fast forward to this past Friday, when Miles had an interaction with her former teammate Hannah Hidalgo at a WNBA preseason game. While the interaction began with a handshake, it appeared to shift into a more hostile exchange:

Not long after the video went viral, some eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Diggins and other former Notre Dame players appeared to have taken Hidalgo's side in this situation:

"friend skylar niele and like a bunch of ND alumni unfollowed olivia in like the span of a couple hours," one netizen claimed.

It did not take long for online users to react to the reports that Diggins and other Fighting Irish alumni, along with Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey, had supposedly unfollowed Miles on social media:

"Too petty for a coach and former players to do that, if that's indeed why. A coach is supposed to be above that. Just how they chose sides with the Jewel/skylar beef," one online user tweeted.

"If all the alums and her head coach unfollowed her it’s obviously something bigger than 'stupid beef'. Ever thought that maybe she was the one causing problems???" another online user asked.

"Liv and Hidalgo aside — every adult involved in this drama is GOOFY," another online user said.

"Why continue to follow a person who is not on your team. The coach owes that player no loyalty especially when the player showed none," another user argued.

"And people wonder why she left? They’re too old to be acting like that," another user added.

It's worth noting that, given Miles' decision to forgo this year's WNBA Draft, the new TCU star may yet cross paths once again with Notre Dame on the hardcourt. When that happens, Hidalgo will perhaps be extra motivated to go against her former Fighting Irish teammate.

Skylar Diggins rocks queen's crown in preseason photoshoot

As for Diggins, she appears to be getting her WNBA groove back as the preseason winds down. On Friday, she went on Instagram to post pics from a photoshoot that had a royal theme:

"Chapter 13: She Adjusted Her Crown," Diggins wrote in the caption for her IG post.

Skylar Diggins posts a royal-themed set of pics on Instagram. Credit: Diggins/IG

"Chapter 13" is a reference to Diggins' 13th year in the WNBA. Diggins, a six-time All-Star and six-time All-WNBA selection, remains in pursuit of her first-ever championship — and she is hoping that her 13th year will bring more good fortune than bad luck.

