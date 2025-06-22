"Too slow and too short to guard anyone" - WNBA fans react to Hailey Van Lith being subjected to vitriol amid Sky's 3-9 start

Since entering the WNBA, rookie guard Hailey Van Lith has been under intense scrutiny as she works on becoming a solid rotation player for the Chicago Sky. With her ball club stumbling to a 3-9 start this season, Van Lith finds herself on the receiving end of critical comments from WNBA fans.
In a thread that started on the WNBA Reddit page over the weekend, hoops fans offered a variety of reactions to the former TCU star. Some fans took aim at Van Lith's flaws while others gave her a bit more leeway.
"She is a good offensive player, but she's too slow and too short to guard anyone. That part won't ever change," one fan commented.
"HVL is great at playing the pg position but the offense she is on isn’t set up for her to be great. 2 non shooting bigs and inconsistent shooters will always make it hard for point guards. Caitlin and Chelsea gray would have a tough time with that," another fan said.
"I means she’s not bad but she wasn’t really a top tier talent so you can’t expect much from her. But she does need to actually hit those wide open shots," another fan added.
"I definitely agree HVL should be given a ton of grace. Too many people try to tear these young players apart. But, who is actually slandering HVL? I know Angel McCoughtry made a comment. Anyone else or are we creating an imaginary HVL hate club?" another fan asked.
"They’ve been on her head since she went to lsu people picked on her for ring chasing while praising other players for transferring for money," another fan pointed out.
"HVL is a young talent that needs time to develop. Unfortunately in pro sports fan bases aren't patient," another fan observed.
In nine games this season, Van Lith is averaging 5.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, and 1.3 apg. Her highest scoring output came in a win over the Connecticut Sun last Sunday, when she put up 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting.
HVL's performance, however, has been a far cry from her 17.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 5.4 apg during her final college season. Improved production could go a long way in mitigating the criticism lobbied at Van Lith in her young WNBA career.
"I ain't never hated on nobody": 5x WNBA All-Star apologizes for comments made about Hailey Van Lith
This past week, former WNBA player Angel McCoughtry stirred up some controversy when she questioned whether Van Lith could have made it to the league if she had fewer social media followers. On Saturday, the five-time All-Star went on Instagram to apologize for the comments she made about HVL.
"So y'all know one thing I ain't is a hater. I ain't never hated on nobody, and those words never come out my mouth," McCoughtry said. "I shouldn't have used a certain player to make an example of a point I was trying to make. And I want to apologize for that, because I was wrong."
McCoughtry's apology came after she got flak on social media for the perceived attack against Van Lith. In her Instagram clip, the former Atlanta Dream player added that she can "take accountability" when she is wrong.