"TOOOOO F*€K!N SOON FOR JOKES": Angel Reese's teammate Kahleah Copper makes promise as Natasha Cloud shades Mercury's trade

Phoenix Mercury guard-forward Kahleah Copper reacted to Natasha Cloud's post on X following her trade from the Mercury. Cloud, who was traded from the Mercury two weeks ago, made a post with apparent shade toward the organization while throwing a humorous jab at her former teammate.

Ad

On Feb. 2 it was announced that the Connecticut Sun were acquiring multiple players including Natasha Cloud as part of a multi-team trade. Cloud, who's played nine seasons in the WNBA, spent just one year with the Mercury, putting up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while earning All-Defensive 2nd Team honors.

Cloud called out her former teammate, Kahleah Copper, in jest, ensuring she keeps her word on a prior promise. The lighthearted exchange took place on X Saturday afternoon.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"@kahleahcopper just cause 🥷🏽s traded me doesn’t mean that plate ain’t bein cooked👀 I’ll expect it upon my return. Thanks stinnk😘", Cloud posted on X.

"TOOOOO F*€K!N SOON FOR JOKES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT OK I WILL COOK DAMN. 🥹", Copper replied, sharing her displeasure towards Cloud being traded.

Copper added that she would make good on her promise and cook for Cloud when they see each other. The reply exemplifies how the bonds that players create can outlive their playing time together and how some connections transcend basketball. Cloud finished the interaction by acknowledging the promise and telling Copper that the ball is in her court.

Ad

"Imma keep this receipt right here", Cloud said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese fires back at Unrivaled teammate Kahleah Copper following major win

Basketball's newest league, Unrivaled, has had a lot of success in its inaugural season. The 3-on-3 professional women's league was co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier and features everything from champions to former MVPs. Now, halfway through the 14-game season, the Lunar Owls have taken a commanding lead in the standings with an 8-0 record.

Ad

One team that's working hard to end the season on a high note is the Rose. The Rose's roster includes WNBA players like rising star Angel Reese, three-time champ Chelsea Gray, and All-Star Kahleah Copper. After getting off to a 1-4 start, the Rose have won their last two games in a row, including a hard-fought victory over the Mist on Feb. 7.

After the game, Kahleah Copper took to social media to call out her teammate, Angel Reese, for sabotaging her stat line. Copper, who put up 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 steal, posted on X that Reese stole one of her rebounds, depriving her of a double-double.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"ANGEL STOLE 1 OF MY REBOUNDS!!!!", Copper posted with exclamation.

Reese defended herself and clapped back at Copper's claim, saying that it was in fact her who messed up Reese's statline.

Reese said, "girl bye. you messed up my assist on the 3".

Reese had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 1 assist in the Rose's 71-63 victory over the Mist. The friendly banter shows off the Rose teammates' strong chemistry and a bond that's been created in Unrivaled. However in the WNBA, the two play for separate teams (Kahleah Copper for the Mercury and Angel Reese for the Sky) and have to go head-to-head multiple times in a season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback