Top 5 replacements for Rhyne Howard on Napheesa Collier’s WNBA All-Star 2025 roster following Atlanta Dream star's injury

Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard will be sidelined for the remainder of July due to a left knee injury. The 6-foot-2 guard is also set to miss the 2025 All-Star Game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Howard sustained her injury in Atlanta's 99-82 loss to the Indiana Fever on Friday. She carried to the locker room during the first half. Howard returned to the game and played 14 second-half minutes.

The Dream announced the setback on Monday following a further evaluation. The team expects Howard to make a full recovery and will provide a timetable for her return "when appropriate."

Howard, the 2022 No. 1 pick, was selected for her third ASG in four seasons. She was drafted as a reserve for ASG captain Napheesa Collier. In 19 games this season, Howard is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will now need to pick Howard's replacement. Here are the top five players who could replace the 25-year-old All-Star.

Top five replacements for injured All-Star Rhyne Howard

#5 Azura Stevens

Azura Stevens has been averaging career highs across the board this season. In 21 games for the LA Sparks (7-14), she is putting up 14.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 1.5 spg on 50.0% shooting (39.6% from 3-point range).

The 6-foot-6 forward/center has never been selected for an All-Star Game in eight WNBA seasons. However, with arguably her best season yet, Stevens could join her Sparks teammate Kelsey Plum as a member of Napheesa Collier's All-Star team.

#4 Kamilla Cardoso

Kamilla Cardoso has increased her scoring average from last season, when she was named a member of the WNBA All-Rookie Team. The 6-7 center missed four games recently due to her commitment to her national team, but is a strong candidate to get her first All-Star nod.

In 16 games for the Chicago Sky (7-13), she is averaging 12.8 ppg and 7.0 rpg on 55.0% shooting. She could join her teammate Angel Reese in Team Collier.

#3 Natasha Cloud

Natasha Cloud is in her first season with the New York Liberty (14-6). She has been a steady contributor to one of the best teams in the league. In 19 games, she is putting up 9.6 ppg, 6.1 apg and 1.4 spg on a career-best 41.3% shooting clip.

The 33-year-old guard has never made the ASG in 10 WNBA seasons. Should she be selected this year, she will be the third All-Star for the Liberty after Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart.

#2 Brittney Sykes

Brittney Sykes, 31, is arguably playing his best WNBA season. In 18 games for the Washington Mystics (11-10), she is putting up career-best numbers in points (17.6) and assists (4.5). She is shooting 38.5%, including 34.0% from the 3-point line, in 32.3 mpg.

The 5-9 guard has never been selected as an All-Star in her career and could be the third player to represent the Mystics in the annual showcase. Rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have been named to their first All-Star selections.

#1 Kayla McBride

Kayla McBride is the only player in this list who has been named an All-Star previously. The 5-11 guard is a four-time All-Star, with her most recent selection coming last season.

McBride has been a steady contributor for the league's best team, the Minnesota Lynx (18-4). She is averaging 13.9 ppg and 3.1 apg on 40.4% shooting, including 37.9% from downtown. Should she be named to her fifth All-Star nod, she will join her Lynx teammates Collier and Courtney Williams in the same All-Star team.

