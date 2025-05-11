  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Dallas Wings
  • Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified May 11, 2025 01:27 GMT
Toyota Antelopes v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty
Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason - Image source: Getty

The Dallas Wings wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday by hosting the Toyota Antelopes of the Women’s Japan Basketball League at College Park Center. It marked their second and final preseason outing, following a 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in their opener.

Ad

Below is the box score for the Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings preseason game.

Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings box score

Toyota Antelopes player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
Mana Kaneda SF11:126002366.72366.700-000000-7
Ufuoma Tanaka PF12:504102540.0030.000-101213-12
Susan Amaka Okonkwo C06:4213000-00-1250.0121002-4
Maika Miura SG17:4111132633.32450.055100011001-25
Yuuna Onodera PG10:384031616.71520.011100001001-6
Moe Nagata12:4601100-00-00-010001-34
Luseane Heilala Palei09:376103560.000-00-011001-28
Riko Furuki07:43201020.0020.022100003001-24
Miyuu Okamoto10:51001010.0010.000-000001-20
Aika Hirashita00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Shiori Yasuma00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Chinami Yokoyama00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Totals:3479102835.751827.891090.02582111-32
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dallas Wings player stats

PlayerMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBTOVSTLBLKPF=+/-
DiJonai Carrington SF15:248234666.700-00-11010029
NaLyssa Smith PF10:479503310000-3475.032000125
Myisha Hines-Allen C13:3710145683.300-00-01010025
Arike Ogunbowale SG15:2414355771.43560.01250.003220229
Paige Bueckers PG15:249464666.7010.01250.022000029
Maddy Siegrist11:4010315771.4010.000-21000012
Kaila Charles04:36010010.000-00-0100003
Aziaha James04:36200010.0010.0221000002023
JJ Quinerly04:362221250.000-00-0200023
Teaira McCowan03:562101250.000-00-1000002
Joyner Holmes00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Madison Scott00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Mai Yamamoto00:0000000-00-00-0000000
Totals:662221284168.33837.571070.0913260732
Ad

Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings: Game recap

Preseason visitors often fall victim to lopsided results, but the Antelopes held their ground early, battling to a 12-12 deadlock midway through the opening quarter. But the final 4:17 of the period saw the Wings explode on a 17-2 run, capped by a JJ Quinerly basket, to take a 29-14 lead into the second.

The Wings didn’t let up, extending their advantage to 33 points at halftime with a commanding 69-36 score.

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale led all players with 14 points at the half, while Paige Bueckers made her presence felt across the board with nine points, six assists and four rebounds.

For the Antelopes, Maika Mura paced the team with 11 first-half points.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications