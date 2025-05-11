Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason

The Dallas Wings wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday by hosting the Toyota Antelopes of the Women’s Japan Basketball League at College Park Center. It marked their second and final preseason outing, following a 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in their opener.

Below is the box score for the Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings preseason game.

Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings box score

Toyota Antelopes player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- Mana Kaneda SF 11:12 6 0 0 2 3 66.7 2 3 66.7 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 -7 Ufuoma Tanaka PF 12:50 4 1 0 2 5 40.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 - 1 0 1 2 1 3 -12 Susan Amaka Okonkwo C 06:42 1 3 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 2 50.0 1 2 1 0 0 2 -4 Maika Miura SG 17:41 11 1 3 2 6 33.3 2 4 50.0 5 5 100 0 1 1 0 0 1 -25 Yuuna Onodera PG 10:38 4 0 3 1 6 16.7 1 5 20.0 1 1 100 0 0 1 0 0 1 -6 Moe Nagata 12:46 0 1 1 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 -34 Luseane Heilala Palei 09:37 6 1 0 3 5 60.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0 1 -28 Riko Furuki 07:43 2 0 1 0 2 0.0 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 3 0 0 1 -24 Miyuu Okamoto 10:51 0 0 1 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 1 -20 Aika Hirashita 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shiori Yasuma 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chinami Yokoyama 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals: 34 7 9 10 28 35.7 5 18 27.8 9 10 90.0 2 5 8 2 1 11 -32

Dallas Wings player stats

Player MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV STL BLK PF =+/- DiJonai Carrington SF 15:24 8 2 3 4 6 66.7 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 1 0 1 0 0 29 NaLyssa Smith PF 10:47 9 5 0 3 3 100 0 0 - 3 4 75.0 3 2 0 0 0 1 25 Myisha Hines-Allen C 13:37 10 1 4 5 6 83.3 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 1 0 0 25 Arike Ogunbowale SG 15:24 14 3 5 5 7 71.4 3 5 60.0 1 2 50.0 0 3 2 2 0 2 29 Paige Bueckers PG 15:24 9 4 6 4 6 66.7 0 1 0.0 1 2 50.0 2 2 0 0 0 0 29 Maddy Siegrist 11:40 10 3 1 5 7 71.4 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 2 1 0 0 0 0 12 Kaila Charles 04:36 0 1 0 0 1 0.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Aziaha James 04:36 2 0 0 0 1 0.0 0 1 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 2 0 2 3 JJ Quinerly 04:36 2 2 2 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 Teaira McCowan 03:56 2 1 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 - 0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 Joyner Holmes 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madison Scott 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mai Yamamoto 00:00 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals: 66 22 21 28 41 68.3 3 8 37.5 7 10 70.0 9 13 2 6 0 7 32

Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings: Game recap

Preseason visitors often fall victim to lopsided results, but the Antelopes held their ground early, battling to a 12-12 deadlock midway through the opening quarter. But the final 4:17 of the period saw the Wings explode on a 17-2 run, capped by a JJ Quinerly basket, to take a 29-14 lead into the second.

The Wings didn’t let up, extending their advantage to 33 points at halftime with a commanding 69-36 score.

Arike Ogunbowale led all players with 14 points at the half, while Paige Bueckers made her presence felt across the board with nine points, six assists and four rebounds.

For the Antelopes, Maika Mura paced the team with 11 first-half points.

