Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings player stats and box score for May 10 | 2025 WNBA preseason
The Dallas Wings wrap up their preseason schedule on Saturday by hosting the Toyota Antelopes of the Women’s Japan Basketball League at College Park Center. It marked their second and final preseason outing, following a 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces in their opener.
Ad
Below is the box score for the Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings preseason game.
Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings box score
Toyota Antelopes player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
Mana Kaneda SF
11:12
6
0
0
2
3
66.7
2
3
66.7
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
-7
Ufuoma Tanaka PF
12:50
4
1
0
2
5
40.0
0
3
0.0
0
0
-
1
0
1
2
1
3
-12
Susan Amaka Okonkwo C
06:42
1
3
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
2
50.0
1
2
1
0
0
2
-4
Maika Miura SG
17:41
11
1
3
2
6
33.3
2
4
50.0
5
5
100
0
1
1
0
0
1
-25
Yuuna Onodera PG
10:38
4
0
3
1
6
16.7
1
5
20.0
1
1
100
0
0
1
0
0
1
-6
Moe Nagata
12:46
0
1
1
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
1
-34
Luseane Heilala Palei
09:37
6
1
0
3
5
60.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
1
0
0
1
-28
Riko Furuki
07:43
2
0
1
0
2
0.0
0
2
0.0
2
2
100
0
0
3
0
0
1
-24
Miyuu Okamoto
10:51
0
0
1
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
1
-20
Aika Hirashita
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Shiori Yasuma
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chinami Yokoyama
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals:
34
7
9
10
28
35.7
5
18
27.8
9
10
90.0
2
5
8
2
1
11
-32
Ad
Trending
Dallas Wings player stats
Player
MIN
PTS
REB
AST
FGM
FGA
FG%
3PM
3PA
3P%
FTM
FTA
FT%
OREB
DREB
TOV
STL
BLK
PF
=+/-
DiJonai Carrington SF
15:24
8
2
3
4
6
66.7
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
1
0
1
0
0
29
NaLyssa Smith PF
10:47
9
5
0
3
3
100
0
0
-
3
4
75.0
3
2
0
0
0
1
25
Myisha Hines-Allen C
13:37
10
1
4
5
6
83.3
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
1
0
0
25
Arike Ogunbowale SG
15:24
14
3
5
5
7
71.4
3
5
60.0
1
2
50.0
0
3
2
2
0
2
29
Paige Bueckers PG
15:24
9
4
6
4
6
66.7
0
1
0.0
1
2
50.0
2
2
0
0
0
0
29
Maddy Siegrist
11:40
10
3
1
5
7
71.4
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
2
1
0
0
0
0
12
Kaila Charles
04:36
0
1
0
0
1
0.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Aziaha James
04:36
2
0
0
0
1
0.0
0
1
0.0
2
2
100
0
0
0
2
0
2
3
JJ Quinerly
04:36
2
2
2
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
2
0
0
0
2
3
Teaira McCowan
03:56
2
1
0
1
2
50.0
0
0
-
0
0
-
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Joyner Holmes
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Madison Scott
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mai Yamamoto
00:00
0
0
0
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
-
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Totals:
66
22
21
28
41
68.3
3
8
37.5
7
10
70.0
9
13
2
6
0
7
32
Ad
Toyota Antelopes vs Dallas Wings: Game recap
Preseason visitors often fall victim to lopsided results, but the Antelopes held their ground early, battling to a 12-12 deadlock midway through the opening quarter. But the final 4:17 of the period saw the Wings explode on a 17-2 run, capped by a JJ Quinerly basket, to take a 29-14 lead into the second.
The Wings didn’t let up, extending their advantage to 33 points at halftime with a commanding 69-36 score.
Ad
Arike Ogunbowale led all players with 14 points at the half, while Paige Bueckers made her presence felt across the board with nine points, six assists and four rebounds.
For the Antelopes, Maika Mura paced the team with 11 first-half points.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro
John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.
He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.
A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.
He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.