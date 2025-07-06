  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Paige Bueckers
  • "Traded to Chicago": WNBA fans react Paige Bueckers' $725,952 teammate sits out of practice ahead of Mercury showdown

"Traded to Chicago": WNBA fans react Paige Bueckers' $725,952 teammate sits out of practice ahead of Mercury showdown

By Atishay Jain
Published Jul 06, 2025 04:50 GMT
&quot;Traded to Chicago&quot;: WNBA fans react Paige Bueckers
"Traded to Chicago": WNBA fans react Paige Bueckers' $725,952 teammate Arike Ogunbowale sits out of practice ahead of Mercury showdown. (Image Credit: Getty)

Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hit the practice court on Saturday as they geared up for a high-stakes clash against the red-hot Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Notably absent from the session was star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who continues to nurse a left thumb injury.

Ad

Ogunbowale, currently in the midst of a three-year, $725,952 contract, also missed the Wings' previous game against the Mercury due to the same issue. The four-time All-Star has had a turbulent season, with many speculating that the arrival of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has affected her performance and on-court rhythm.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As Ogunbowale’s struggles persist, social media has been abuzz with growing calls for the Wings to consider trading the veteran guard. While a trade remains unlikely given the size of her contract, her absence from practice has only added fuel to the conversation among fans and analysts alike.

A fan said:

Ad
"Trade to Chicago," another fan said.
Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Another fan commented:

Ad

A user wrote:

Ad

Another user wrote:

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale shooting woes increases trouble for Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale has appeared in 18 of the Dallas Wings’ 19 games this season but has struggled to live up to her usual high standards. The veteran guard is enduring one of the most challenging stretches of her career, posting career-low numbers across multiple categories.

Ogunbowale is averaging just 16.8 points per game, her lowest since entering the league, while shooting a career-worst 36.3% from the field, including just 30.3% from beyond the arc. Though she’s still contributing 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, her overall efficiency has dipped significantly. Notably, she ranks among the league leaders in mid-range makes per game (1.6), but is converting those at just 34.6%.

Ad

Meanwhile, rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot for Dallas, emerging as a front-runner for Rookie of the Year. However, Ogunbowale’s dip in form has been a concern for the struggling Wings, who have managed just six wins in 19 games and currently sit 10th in the league standings.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications