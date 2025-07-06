Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hit the practice court on Saturday as they geared up for a high-stakes clash against the red-hot Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Notably absent from the session was star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who continues to nurse a left thumb injury.
Ogunbowale, currently in the midst of a three-year, $725,952 contract, also missed the Wings' previous game against the Mercury due to the same issue. The four-time All-Star has had a turbulent season, with many speculating that the arrival of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has affected her performance and on-court rhythm.
As Ogunbowale’s struggles persist, social media has been abuzz with growing calls for the Wings to consider trading the veteran guard. While a trade remains unlikely given the size of her contract, her absence from practice has only added fuel to the conversation among fans and analysts alike.
A fan said:
"Trade to Chicago," another fan said.
A fan commented:
Another fan commented:
A user wrote:
Another user wrote:
Arike Ogunbowale shooting woes increases trouble for Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale has appeared in 18 of the Dallas Wings’ 19 games this season but has struggled to live up to her usual high standards. The veteran guard is enduring one of the most challenging stretches of her career, posting career-low numbers across multiple categories.
Ogunbowale is averaging just 16.8 points per game, her lowest since entering the league, while shooting a career-worst 36.3% from the field, including just 30.3% from beyond the arc. Though she’s still contributing 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, her overall efficiency has dipped significantly. Notably, she ranks among the league leaders in mid-range makes per game (1.6), but is converting those at just 34.6%.
Meanwhile, rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot for Dallas, emerging as a front-runner for Rookie of the Year. However, Ogunbowale’s dip in form has been a concern for the struggling Wings, who have managed just six wins in 19 games and currently sit 10th in the league standings.