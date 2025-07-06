Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings hit the practice court on Saturday as they geared up for a high-stakes clash against the red-hot Phoenix Mercury on Monday. Notably absent from the session was star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who continues to nurse a left thumb injury.

Ad

Ogunbowale, currently in the midst of a three-year, $725,952 contract, also missed the Wings' previous game against the Mercury due to the same issue. The four-time All-Star has had a turbulent season, with many speculating that the arrival of rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has affected her performance and on-court rhythm.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As Ogunbowale’s struggles persist, social media has been abuzz with growing calls for the Wings to consider trading the veteran guard. While a trade remains unlikely given the size of her contract, her absence from practice has only added fuel to the conversation among fans and analysts alike.

A fan said:

cc akgae @clrkszn LINK she gone

Ad

"Trade to Chicago," another fan said.

Feezie Feeq‼️ @FeezieFeeq LINK Traded to Chicago 👀🤔

Ad

A fan commented:

Dex @DixonAllen1234 LINK Arike needs to leave Dallas. The disrespect from Paige fans is a lot.

Ad

Another fan commented:

High Planes Grifter @ColeHaanLuke LINK Is Paige a locker room problem??? Do they not like her???

Ad

A user wrote:

Soni Vitamin C @SoniaCitronGOAT LINK I don’t see Arike being a wing before allstar 😔

Ad

Another user wrote:

Tyriq @tyriq1998___ LINK We don't need a ball hog trade her somewhere else

Ad

Arike Ogunbowale shooting woes increases trouble for Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale has appeared in 18 of the Dallas Wings’ 19 games this season but has struggled to live up to her usual high standards. The veteran guard is enduring one of the most challenging stretches of her career, posting career-low numbers across multiple categories.

Ogunbowale is averaging just 16.8 points per game, her lowest since entering the league, while shooting a career-worst 36.3% from the field, including just 30.3% from beyond the arc. Though she’s still contributing 2.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game, her overall efficiency has dipped significantly. Notably, she ranks among the league leaders in mid-range makes per game (1.6), but is converting those at just 34.6%.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has been a bright spot for Dallas, emerging as a front-runner for Rookie of the Year. However, Ogunbowale’s dip in form has been a concern for the struggling Wings, who have managed just six wins in 19 games and currently sit 10th in the league standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More