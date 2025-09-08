  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "Traded" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese misses second half against Aces after serving first half suspension

"Traded" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese misses second half against Aces after serving first half suspension

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 08, 2025 03:10 GMT
Angel Reese was suspended for a half by the Chicago Sky against the Las Vegas Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)
Angel Reese was suspended for a half by the Chicago Sky against the Las Vegas Aces. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Chicago Sky suspended Angel Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Reese was ruled out for the rest of the game with a back injury, prompting a lot of reactions online. The Sky forward made headlines last week for criticizing the franchise and throwing her teammates under the bus.

Ad

With the Sky down by just 13 points at halftime, the team announced before the second half that Reese would miss the remainder of the game. The team's initial suspension has been heavily criticized by fans since they could have just made it a one-game suspension.

The Sky's reason for keeping Reese out of the second half was a back injury. She was wearing a back brace at halftime and didn't participate in the halftime warmups with her teammates.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a video of Reese wearing a back brace on the Sky sidelines before the second half.

Ad

Angel Reese's comments have been a hot topic in the WNBA, with some predicting that the damage was done, and the relationship between her and the Chicago Sky is unsalvageable. With Reese not playing in the second half, fans on social media have plenty of comments.

Here are some of the best comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Rumors are starting to swirl around Angel Reese and her future with the Chicago Sky. Reese still has two years left on her contract with the Sky, and the franchise only has four players on the roster once free agency starts.

Her comments about her teammates might not affect the team altogether, though it could push away some prospective free agents.

Las Vegas Aces maul the Chicago Sky without Angel Reese

Las Vegas Aces maul the Chicago Sky without Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)
Las Vegas Aces maul the Chicago Sky without Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Las Vegas Aces continue to gain momentum heading into the playoffs by beating the Angel Reese-less Chicago Sky on Sunday. The Aces won their 14th consecutive game to grab the second-best record in the WNBA with just two games left on their schedule.

Ad

Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has been tearing it up since August, putting up 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 80-66 win. Jackie Young added 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while all five starters for the Sky scored in double figures.

Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Michaela Onyenwere and Rachel Banham each scored 12 points. The Sky also have two games left on their schedule, so it will be interesting to see if Reese suits up to finish the season.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications