"Traded" - WNBA fans react as Angel Reese misses second half against Aces after serving first half suspension

The Chicago Sky suspended Angel Reese for the first half of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Reese was ruled out for the rest of the game with a back injury, prompting a lot of reactions online. The Sky forward made headlines last week for criticizing the franchise and throwing her teammates under the bus.With the Sky down by just 13 points at halftime, the team announced before the second half that Reese would miss the remainder of the game. The team's initial suspension has been heavily criticized by fans since they could have just made it a one-game suspension.The Sky's reason for keeping Reese out of the second half was a back injury. She was wearing a back brace at halftime and didn't participate in the halftime warmups with her teammates.Here's a video of Reese wearing a back brace on the Sky sidelines before the second half.Angel Reese's comments have been a hot topic in the WNBA, with some predicting that the damage was done, and the relationship between her and the Chicago Sky is unsalvageable. With Reese not playing in the second half, fans on social media have plenty of comments.Here are some of the best comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.Inspiration with Lucas @LucasBryner3LINK(Traded)Wes Wins @Wes_WinsLINKSo what’s her status for next game? Does she avoid the first half suspension or is it rolling over?Feezie Feeq‼️ @FeezieFeeqLINKTrade request tomorrow morning gone break the tl 😭Shark 🏀 @sharkiowaLINKShe pulling a Bonner.Ommar🌱 @Crypto_ScriptorLINKLmfao faking an injury again 🤣Zeke @football_0224LINKCouldn’t risk that double-double streak 🤣🤣🤣Rumors are starting to swirl around Angel Reese and her future with the Chicago Sky. Reese still has two years left on her contract with the Sky, and the franchise only has four players on the roster once free agency starts.Her comments about her teammates might not affect the team altogether, though it could push away some prospective free agents.Las Vegas Aces maul the Chicago Sky without Angel ReeseLas Vegas Aces maul the Chicago Sky without Angel Reese. (Photo: IMAGN)The Las Vegas Aces continue to gain momentum heading into the playoffs by beating the Angel Reese-less Chicago Sky on Sunday. The Aces won their 14th consecutive game to grab the second-best record in the WNBA with just two games left on their schedule.Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has been tearing it up since August, putting up 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Aces to an 80-66 win. Jackie Young added 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists, while all five starters for the Sky scored in double figures.Kamilla Cardoso had 10 points and 15 rebounds, while Michaela Onyenwere and Rachel Banham each scored 12 points. The Sky also have two games left on their schedule, so it will be interesting to see if Reese suits up to finish the season.