"Trading Destiny's Child for TLC" - Cameron Brink hilariously breaks down Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade in 'girl terms'

Following her first season in the WNBA, Cameron Brink joined the many current pro players who have broken into the world of podcasting. On Tuesday, the LA Sparks forward tried to give her take on a recent blockbuster trade in non-basketball terms.

Over the past week, countless analysts and podcasters have touched on Luka Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers. Following his debut, Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee gave their take following the star guard's debut on their "Straight to Cam" show.

Before giving their thoughts, Cameron Brink was asked to put the trade into "girl terms." First she went with Sydel's analogy, comparing the two stars to pop girl groups Destiny's Child and TLC. After that, Brink used fashion to try and break down the massive trade.

"I actually liked your example what you said earlier," Brink said. "You said trading Destiny's Child for TLC." (38:40)

"I would say, for the girls, a bag reference is a Birkin for a douple-flapped Chanel."

Brink eventually went on to give her take on Doncic being traded for Anthony Davis. She praised AD's impact and stated that it was a fair swap between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

"But I think it's a pretty equal trade," Brink continued. "Not equal, but pretty equal. I love AD."

Aside from doing the podcast with Steph Curry's sister, Cameron Brink continues to rehab her ACL injury from last year in preparation for the 2025 WNBA season.

Cameron Brink still stunned by Mavericks decision to trade Luka Doncic

After giving all her non-basketball references to the trade, Cameron Brink gave her honest take on the decision to part with Luka Doncic. Like many others in and around the basketball world, she is baffled by the Dallas Mavericks.

Later on in Tuesday's episode, Brink stated she doesn't get why the Mavs made such a drastic decision ahead of the trade deadline.

"I still don't full understand it," Brink said. "If I'm being honest, I don't understand why."

After the Mavericks traded for Doncic on draft night 2018, the expectation was that he'd be a pillar for the franchise for the next 15 years. Despite multiple missteps regarding the roster, he still managed to have great success.

Before turning 26, Doncic was a five-time All-Star, made five All-NBA first teams and got Dallas to the NBA Finals. This clearly wasn't enough for the Mavericks, resulting in him getting traded.

Now with the Lakers, Doncic has one of the best mentors in the game as he gets ready to enter his prime. Alongside LeBron James, he'll look to cement himself on the long list of stars in the iconic franchise's history.

