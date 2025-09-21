Travis Kelce’s ex delivers scorching 3-word verdict after A'ja Wilson crushes Napheesa Collier for historic MVP honor

A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier were undoubtedly the two front-runners for the WNBA 2025 Most Valuable Player award, and on Sunday, ESPN announced the winner, ending the long-standing suspense in the community.

Las Vegas Aces star center A'ja Wilson is the 2025 WNBA MVP, and she created history with this latest achievement. The Aces star became the only player in history to have four WNBA MVP awards to her name.

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicola understood the importance of the big achievement as she wrote a three-word message on her Instagram story to congratulate the Aces star.

"goat status hunny," she wrote.

Travius Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole hypes up Wilson on her IG story. (Credits: @iamkaylanicole/IG)

Earlier this month, Wilson also won the AP Player of the Year award. Following Wilson's win, Aces coach Becky Hammon praised her team's star player in a dialogue with AP.

"She’s put in the work and she passes all the tests... she’s the most exciting player in the W,” Hammon said. “And here’s the thing, she’s also the most exciting player on the defensive end. She will do something once a game defensively that’s going to get you out of your seat. She’s the only player in this league that I’ve seen that has defensive highlights on a consistent basis."

At the start of the season, A'ja Wilson struggled to recreate her last season's performances in her first few matches. However, the Aces' star center found her form midway through the season and led her team to the playoff semifinals, where they will take on a Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever. Wilson is averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

A'ja Wilson was glad for the opportunity to become a four-time MVP

Athletes need a competitive mindset to reach the top in an elite league like the WNBA, and A'ja Wilson is a prime example of the competitiveness required to sit at the top. The Aces star center has already built a resume that is enough to cement her among the greatest players to ever step on WNBA hardwood.

However, she has always remained humble and appreciative of the opportunities and the praise she gets. On Sept. 11, the Aces star spoke with ESPN, where she expressed her gratitude for having a chance to create history and become a four-time MVP.

"It’s crazy. It really is," she said. "I’m just blessed to be in the position that I’m in, honestly, and just have my name in these conversations and on the list of greats when talking about the WNBA."

"Every time I step foot on the court, I don’t take a moment for granted. … I love what I do every single day."

While Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas also had MVP-level seasons this year, A'ja Wilson's determination, elite competitiveness, and humble nature gave her the edge over other superstars, helping her win the most prestigious individual honor in the league for the fourth time.

