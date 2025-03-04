Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole drops 2-word reaction as she supports Napheesa Collier & Co while jamming to Drake's Nokia

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, attended Monday's Lunar Owls BC game against Phantom BC, supporting Napheesa Collier courtside. Nicole shared videos from the game on Instagram and reacted while enjoying Drake's new song "Nokia" from her seat.

Ad

“Hootie hoooooo 🦉” Nicole wrote.

Another video showed Nicole playing with a puppy. She captioned the video expressing her longing for her dogs.

“Velma makes me me miss my babies 😩," she wrote.

Kayla Nicole via Instagram (IG/iamkaylanicole)

Nicole next to a dog at Lunar Owls vs Phantom (IG/iamkaylanicole)

The Owls won the game 92-79. Collier played 21 minutes and put up 33 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. This is far from Collier's best performance this season. In January, she recorded 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in a win against Phantom.

Ad

Trending

Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded 25 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 20 minutes. On the other hand, Satou Sabally led the way for Phantom, recording 21 points, seven rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes.

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole drops 5-word reaction to Brittney Griner's Unrivaled milestone

Brittney Griner achieved a milestone in Unrivaled Basketball on Monday. She became the first player to record a dunk in the league. Griner caught a clean bounce pass in the paint and rose up to flush the ball down with her right hand. Kayla Nicole caught the moment up close and gave a five-word reaction.

Ad

“I know thats right BG.” wrote Nicole on a video of Griner throwing down a dunk

Kayla Nicole reacting to Brittney Griner getting Unrivaled Basketball's first-ever dunk (IG/iamkaylanicole)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Griner also had a solid outing for Phantom, recording a team-high in minutes with 18. She put up 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in the loss to the Lunar Owls.

The Owls (11-1) are on a three-game winning streak and have retained their spot at the top. Moreover, the Owls have won all three games against Phantom this season.

Meanwhile, Phantom (3-9) are at the bottom of the rankings, having lost three games in a row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback