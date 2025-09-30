  • home icon
  • Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole ‘obsessed’ with Angel Reese’s glamorous Hollywood look at the ‘House of Dynamite’ NYFF premiere

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole ‘obsessed’ with Angel Reese’s glamorous Hollywood look at the ‘House of Dynamite’ NYFF premiere

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:50 GMT
&quot;A House Of Dynamite&quot; Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival - Source: Getty
"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival - Source: Getty

Angel Reese was one of the stars who attended the “House of Dynamite” premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York on Sept. 28. Although the event took place that night, she waited until the next day to share her photos on Instagram.

The Chicago Sky forward made a statement in an all-black outfit paired with Gianvito Rossi strappy, high-heeled sandals. Along with her seven-photo carousel, she captioned the post:

“Bag so deep that’s why you can’t compete 🎬🖤 @ahouseofdynamite,” Reese captioned her seven-photo post.
Several high-profile names jumped into the comments on Reese’s post, including Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole, Lisa Leslie, Skylar Diggins, and others.

“Obsessed with this look hunnyyy,” Kayla Nicole wrote.
“Yep🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” Lisa Leslie wrote.
“Where’s the crumbs?” Skylar Diggins wrote.
“A real life Barbie! 😍” @iamhairbynatalieb said.
“One of my favorite looks!!!! The mani was the perfect pop of color 🌹” Marlo Hampton said.
“Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️” @naomielizee said.
Credits: Instagram (@angelreese5)
While Angel Reese enjoys her time away from the hardwood, the WNBA playoffs are heating up. The Phoenix Mercury have already secured their place in the finals. Now, all eyes are on the Las Vegas Aces and the Indiana Fever, who are set to play a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday.

Angel Reese gets praise from Orlando Magic player

During the Orlando Magic’s 2025 Media Day, Wendell Carter Jr. went viral after answering a question about the WNBA. When he was asked to name his favorite player, he didn’t hesitate to mention Angel Reese.

“My favorite WNBA player is Angel Reese. I just love how she has a “I don’t care” mentality. She goes out there every night and does her thing.”
This wasn’t the first time Carter’s connection to Reese caught attention online. Earlier, Reese was spotted at UFC 319 in Chicago, where she posted “date night” stories that sparked rumors her mystery man was Carter.

Later, during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, Carter showed up wearing a shirt with Reese’s image and was also photographed alongside her. That moment only fueled more speculation about their relationship.

Right now, Reese says she’s single and happy to keep it that way. She’s often shared that she values this time for herself and isn’t in a rush to change her relationship status anytime soon.

