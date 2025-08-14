Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers and her girlfriend Azzi Fudd appeared on Instagram’s &quot;Close Friends Only&quot; podcast. The sixth episode of the series saw the two young basketball stars delve into their longtime friendship while also discussing other intriguing topics.During one segment of the episode, Bueckers asked Fudd about her favorite WNBA player. The UConn standout didn’t hesitate to name her partner, which showed the admiration she has for Bueckers and her game. In addition to naming the Dallas Wings rookie, Fudd also mentioned superstar Napheesa Collier, calling the Minnesota Lynx forward’s game &quot;perfect.&quot;Fudd then asked Bueckers about her favorite player in the league. The star point guard’s response was slightly more elaborate than her partner’s, as she also named Collier, who is currently on a $552,516 contract, and spoke about her first WNBA battle with the perennial All-Star.&quot;I think it was the first game of the season, she tried to post me up like I was baby food or something,&quot; Bueckers said.Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut was spoiled by Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx. The Dallas Wings guard had a quiet first game, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 3 of 10 shooting.The former UConn standout watched her &quot;favorite&quot; player, Collier, dazzle with a blistering performance as the Wings had no answer for her masterclass. The Lynx superstar finished with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting and led her team to a commanding 99-84 win.Paige Bueckers played with Napheesa Collier in All-Star gamePaige Bueckers was the only rookie selected as a starter for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The Dallas Wings standout earned the honor thanks to her stellar performances and suited up for Team Napheesa Collier after the Minnesota Lynx superstar drafted her with the No. 8 pick.After facing Collier twice and coming up second best on both occasions, Bueckers finally got the chance to play alongside her &quot;favorite&quot; player. Collier put on a show, winning the All-Star Game MVP award and helping Bueckers capture her first WNBA All-Star Game victory.