"Truly need everybody": Sky's $190,000 guard makes honest confession on Angel Reese and other injury absentees after 4th loss to Fever

The Chicago Sky, missing Angel Reese, suffered their 10th loss in 11 games on Saturday, falling 92-70 to the also injury-hit Indiana Fever. The defeat was Chicago’s 23rd of the season and fourth to Indiana.Following the game, Sky veteran Rachel Banham, who is in the final year of a two-year, $190,000 deal with Chicago, reflected on the team’s injury struggles, which have included Reese sidelined all month with a lingering back issue and Courtney Vandersloot lost to an ACL tear in June.Banham said the absence of key players has cost the Sky their identity and that they must figure out how to adapt.&quot;We truly need everybody,” she said after the loss to the Fever (per Sky beat reporter Karli Bell).“You see it when anyone went down, that we need everybody. We each play such a big role on this team individually. But we've dealt with this all season. We need to find a way to be tough and play through that.&quot;Chicago is now tied with the Dallas Wings for the league’s second-worst record at 8-23, ahead of only the 5-24 Connecticut Sun.The Sky’s latest loss came despite Indiana being without a true point guard, with Caitlin Clark sidelined and Aari McDonald and Syd Colson recently ruled out for the rest of the season.Tyler Marsh laments Chicago Sky’s effort in loss to FeverChicago has endured several blowout defeats this year, holding a large negative point differential and being outscored by an average of 10.54 points per game.After Saturday’s game, Sky coach Tyler Marsh criticized the team’s effort, saying they were guilty of ball-watching.&quot;We don't really have a team that's able to pressure the ball on the perimeter like that,” he said (per Bell). “We want to be more containment. We weren't able to turn them over much today.&quot;Kelsey Mitchell led the point-guard-less Fever with 26 points and eight assists, while Lexie Hull broke out of a slump with 17 points and four 3-pointers.Sophie Cunningham added 16 and Aliyah Boston chipped in 15 as Indiana shot 47.1%, well above Chicago’s 38.4%.The Sky had just two players in double figures: Banham with 11 and Maddy Westfeldt with 10.Chicago’s next matchup is on the road against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, followed by two home games: against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday and the Seattle Storm on Aug. 19.