"Twerking like her mom DT": Fans erupt as Paige Bueckers 'channels her inner' Diana Taurasi with bold dance moves

Paige Bueckers had fans cracking up after she showed off her twerking moves in a TikTok video posted by popular creator Janae Sims — better known online as “Auntie Nae” — with some fans even comparing her dance to Diana Taurasi’s iconic twerk.
In a TikTok posted by Auntie Nae following the Dallas Wings’ 79-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Saturday, Bueckers, dressed in a full sweatsuit since she didn’t suit up for the game, displayed her twerking skills while holding an iPad.
Though other Wings standouts like DiJonai Carrington, Arike Ogunbowale and NaLyssa Smith made appearances in the clip, fans zeroed in on Bueckers, drawing comparisons to Taurasi’s legendary post-Olympics celebration twerk after Team USA won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
“Paige hit the DT twerk iPad in hand I'm crying 😂,” one said.
“Paige twerking like her mom DT,” another said.
“Paige channeling HER MOTHER,” another added, alongside a screenshot of Taurasi’s twerk.
“Channeling inner DT lmao,” another said.
Here are more fan reactions to Paige Bueckers’ twerking moment:
Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi have immense respect for each other
Beyond the viral moves, Paige Bueckers and Diana Taurasi share deep connections as UConn legends and two of the greatest point guards in college hoops history.
Earlier this month, Bueckers opened up about how much Taurasi has shaped her game and career.
“She was a winner at all stages, at all levels, she’s the all-time winningest Olympian as well,” Bueckers said (per ClutchPoints’ Hayden Cilley). “Just her excellence that she carried on the court, she was unapologetically herself.
“She was a competitor. Some people hated it, some people love it, but she was not afraid to be who she was. And that’s truly inspiring to me. . .and just who she is as a person, I’ve always been able to reach out to her, she’s very receptive to that. So I’m just grateful for the relationship that we have built, and what she has built.”
Back in May, after Bueckers was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Wings, Taurasi praised her, saying she could one day dominate the WNBA.
"The one thing I know about Paige, she's so grounded, she's so patient, she's so prepared,” Taurasi said.
“And I think she's learned that over the past four or five years. And all those things she learned at Connecticut, they're going to change the way you look at that team. One day, she's gonna end up being the best player in the league, for sure."
Like Paige Bueckers, Taurasi was the top pick in her class, going No. 1 to the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, and staying with the team her entire career.
Taurasi retired this past offseason, concluding an all-time great run as the WNBA’s leading scorer. She finished with three WNBA titles, 14 All-WNBA nods, 11 All-Star appearances, six Olympic gold medals and an iconic twerk video.