"Two GOATs" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers' jovial interaction with Trinity Rodman in NWSL link-up

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:36 GMT
&quot;Two GOATs&quot; - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers
"Two GOATs" - WNBA fans react to Paige Bueckers' jovial interaction with Trinity Rodman in NWSL link-up (Source: Imagn)

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman linked up after an NWSL game on Thursday. Their jovial exchange followed the Spirit's 2-2 draw with Angel City at BMO Stadium.

The interaction was shared by the NWSL's official account on X (formerly Twitter), captioning the post with a short note.

"Trinity Rodman and Paige Bueckers meeting up postgame is everything ❤️," the caption read.
WNBA fans reacted to the clip as rising stars from two different sports came together.

In the video, Rodman appeared excited to see Bueckers before embracing her in a hug.

"Holy! P Bueckers in the flesh," Rodman remarked.

Bueckers cheered on Rodman in Los Angeles as she heads into the offseason after missing the playoffs with the Wings. The guard earned Rookie of the Year honors, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists per game. However, despite her strong play, her debut season ended without a postseason run. Dallas ended the season in last place, recording 10 wins and 34 losses.

On the other hand, Rodman has been a consistent performer as the Spirit continues to battle for the NWSL Shield. Washington sits second in the table and is chasing behind the Kansas City Current, who hold a 13-point lead over them. Their 2-2 draw on Thursday further widened that gap, despite Rodman scoring her fourth goal of the season.

The Spirit return home for their next match as they aim to extend their unbeaten run against the Houston Dash at Audi Field.

Paige Bueckers pens an open note after earning Rookie of the Year honors

Paige Bueckers earned the WNBA Rookie of the Year award on Tuesday, beating out Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron. Although both rookies shone during the season, Bueckers remained the favorite to win.

After the announcement, she took to Instagram, penning a note thanking her team and teammates.

"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year🙏🏼Process over results," Bueckers wrote. "Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"

Despite winning the award, Bueckers will not feature in the playoffs and will look to come back stronger in the upcoming season.

Edited by Neha
