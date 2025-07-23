  • home icon
  • "Tyler better talk to the league": Sky fans irate as Angel Reese inches one tech closer to suspension 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Jul 23, 2025 10:30 GMT
Angel Reese had a memorable game in the Chicago Sky's first game after the All-Star break on Tuesday. However, the star was awarded her seventh technical foul of the season, inching closer to a suspension. This had Chicago fans irate, as they took to social media to express their reactions.

Underdog WNBA reported on Reese's foul count status on X/Twitter:

"Status alert: Angel Reese has been assessed 7th technical foul. If she receives another, she'll be automatically suspended one game."
Fans were quick to respond to this information, venting their frustration in the comments:

"SHE DIDNT DO ANYTHING tyler better talk to the league," a fan wrote.
"Leagues out to get her…Such a soft call," another fan said.
"@chicagosky DEFEND YOUR STAR PLAYER AND GET THAT SOFT A** TECH REMOVED. YOU NEED TO ADVOCATE FOR YOUR PLAYERS BRO @hoop4thought !! Stop showing us these fake 30-second clips and be about it!" a fan added.
"Crazy when you look at all the other players who are known to be “trash talkers” and only got like 2 techs. They just hate Angel fr," another fan wrote.

Although many fans were irritated with the call, a few believed it was the right call:

"Surprised she hasnt gotten one every game. shes always running her mouth at players and refs," one fan expressed.
"One game? Should be the rest of the season," another fan said.

Reese picked up a technical foul after getting fouled on a layup during the game against the Minnesota Lynx. Her reaction to the call — directed at both the referee and some Lynx players — earned her the seventh technical of the season. She's now just one away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Angel Reese continues to make double-double history in Sky's loss to Lynx

The Chicago Sky travelled to Minneapolis on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Despite suffering a blowout 91-68 loss to the league leaders, Angel Reese continued her fine form in the W.

Reese recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Lynx, her 10th consecutive double-double, becoming the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10+ double-doubles.

In her sophomore season, Reese has recorded 17 double-doubles so far and currently averages 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Edited by Veer Badani
