"Tyler better talk to the league": Sky fans irate as Angel Reese inches one tech closer to suspension 

Angel Reese had a memorable game in the Chicago Sky's first game after the All-Star break on Tuesday. However, the star was awarded her seventh technical foul of the season, inching closer to a suspension. This had Chicago fans irate, as they took to social media to express their reactions. Underdog WNBA reported on Reese's foul count status on X/Twitter: &quot;Status alert: Angel Reese has been assessed 7th technical foul. If she receives another, she'll be automatically suspended one game.&quot; Fans were quick to respond to this information, venting their frustration in the comments: &quot;SHE DIDNT DO ANYTHING tyler better talk to the league,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Leagues out to get her…Such a soft call,&quot; another fan said. &quot;@chicagosky DEFEND YOUR STAR PLAYER AND GET THAT SOFT A** TECH REMOVED. YOU NEED TO ADVOCATE FOR YOUR PLAYERS BRO @hoop4thought !! Stop showing us these fake 30-second clips and be about it!&quot; a fan added.&quot;Crazy when you look at all the other players who are known to be “trash talkers” and only got like 2 techs. They just hate Angel fr,&quot; another fan wrote.Although many fans were irritated with the call, a few believed it was the right call: &quot;Surprised she hasnt gotten one every game. shes always running her mouth at players and refs,&quot; one fan expressed.&quot;One game? Should be the rest of the season,&quot; another fan said.Reese picked up a technical foul after getting fouled on a layup during the game against the Minnesota Lynx. Her reaction to the call — directed at both the referee and some Lynx players — earned her the seventh technical of the season. She's now just one away from an automatic one-game suspension. Angel Reese continues to make double-double history in Sky's loss to Lynx The Chicago Sky travelled to Minneapolis on Tuesday to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Despite suffering a blowout 91-68 loss to the league leaders, Angel Reese continued her fine form in the W. Reese recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Lynx, her 10th consecutive double-double, becoming the only player in WNBA history with multiple streaks of 10+ double-doubles. In her sophomore season, Reese has recorded 17 double-doubles so far and currently averages 14.0 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.