Tyler Marsh owns up to massive coaching error as unnecessary Angel Reese foul dooms Sky once again

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh owned up to a massive coaching error that resulted in an unnecessary foul by Angel Reese during the Sky-Valkyries game on Friday. Marsh’s team was down by three points with a seven-second difference between the shot clock and the game clock. If the team had gotten a stop instead of fouling, they would’ve had the chance to tie the game.

Ad

Instead, Marsh called for a foul, and the Golden State Valkyries made both free throws, eventually winning 83-78.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Marsh owned up to his mistake, admitting that calling for a foul was the wrong decision.

“That was all on me, that was my choice to have them foul,” Marsh said. “Again, not on our players, that was completely on me. That was a mismanagement of the clock.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Marsh joined the Chicago Sky in November 2024. This marks his first time acting as a team’s head coach. So far, his team has struggled, losing 11 of their first 15 games this season. The Sky is 11th (4-11) in the league.

Friday’s game was well within Chicago’s reach, and they could’ve tied things up if Marsh hadn’t called for a foul. Ariel Atkins had a solid night, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Angel Reese was also key, recording 17 points and 18 rebounds on 7-for-16 shooting.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kayla Thornton led the way for the Valkyries with 29 points and six rebounds on 8-for-15 shooting. The Sky will return to the court on Sunday to take on the LA Sparks.

Angel Reese has shown a massive improvement in June

Angel Reese started the 2025 WNBA season on a cold streak, shooting just 29.7% through her first six games. As a result, she faced much criticism on social media, with many claiming that she has taken a step back from her rookie season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Reese has turned things around in June. Chicago played nine games this month, with the Sky star shooting 43.3%. This marks a significant jump in her efficiency. She is now averaging 11.7 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for the season.

At the rate she’s improving, Angel Reese could surpass her numbers from 2024. Despite the improvement in her game, the Sky has struggled, winning just two out of their nine games in June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More