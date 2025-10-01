Tyrese Haliburton drops one-word reaction to Napheesa Collier's fiery takedown of Cathy Engelbert

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier made headlines on Tuesday after taking down WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a fiery rant. The forward's remarks towards Engelbert earned the attention of many, including Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who reacted to it with a one-word reaction.Re-sharing a clip of Collier's full statement on X (formerly Twitter), Haliburton reacted to it with a single-word caption.&quot;Whew,&quot; Haliburton wrote.The Lynx star expressed her frustration during her exit interview for the season. She blasted the league office and the leadership core for their incompetence and lack of respect for the players.&quot;The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings, or even missed calls or physical play,&quot; Collier said. &quot;It is the lack of accountability from the League office. To not care about the product we put on the floor is truly self-sabotage. Year after year, the only thing that remains consistent is the lack of accountability from our leaders.&quot;While Collier did send a straight message to the league office, she also mentioned Cathy Engelbert, revealing a conversation they had about the refs in February.&quot;At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Kathy and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league,&quot; Collier revealed. &quot;Her response was 'well only the losers complain about the refs.'&quot;The forward claimed she spoke to Cathy Engelbert about players like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers being underpaid. However, she was informed that they were &quot;lucky&quot; to have the WNBA as a platform to help receive off-court deals. Collier's rant highlights the growing pressure on the WNBA with CBA negotiations set to take place this offseason.Cathy Engelbert responds to Napheesa Collier's statement amid heavy backlash: &quot;I am disheartened.&quot;WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was thrust into the spotlight on Tuesday after Napheesa Collier's explosive statement during her exit interview. The Lynx star's remarks highlighted the growing tension in the league as players continue to demand changes in all departments.Engelbert responded to Collier's remarks with a statement of her own, expressing her feelings about the All-Star's rant.“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA,&quot; Engelbert said. &quot;Together, we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. &quot;&quot;I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.&quot;With the CBA negotiations reportedly not progressing as hoped, the WNBA could face a walkout at the end of this season.