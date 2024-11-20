Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend Myra Gordon shares 2-word reaction on Angel Reese's outfit for Rod Wave concert

Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese was stylishly bundled up as she attended rapper and singer Rod Wave's concert, wearing a fashionable Pelle Pelle leather hoodie. Her outfit garnered rave reviews from her social media followers, including one from Philadelphia 76ers star PG Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend, Myra Gordon.

Reese shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Tuesday of her rocking the comfortable hoodie at Rod Wave's Chicago concert earlier this week. The former LSU star has taken a liking to the music of the artist, including the song, "Angel With an Attitude" which she said she could relate to.

The photos she shared of her and her outfit received plaudits in the comments section of her post, which included that of Gordon, who had a two-word reaction, saying:

Trending

"Jacket fire"

Myra Gordon's comment on Angel Reese's post - Image via Instagram/@angelreese5

Apart from being known for her keen fashion sense, Angel Reese emerged as a force in women's professional basketball with a stellar showing in her rookie year in the WNBA.

Selected seventh overall in the 2024 draft, she went on to establish herself as a double-double machine for the Sky, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds while setting new league records in rebounds and double-doubles. She was also named an All-Star in her first year.

Unfortunately, Reese saw her season cut short to just 34 games because of a wrist injury she suffered late in their campaign, with the Sky failing to advance to the playoffs.

Angel Reese says fashion and self-confidence go together for her

Angel Reese said her fashion sense is representative of the self-confidence she developed while growing up. She spoke about it in one of the recent episodes of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel.

In a conversation with celebrity stylist Law Roach, the 22-year-old hooper from Maryland touched on the aspect of self-confidence she has become known for, which has spilled over to her fashion choices.

Angel Reese said:

"For me, growing up, I was always a tall girl, so nothing fit me. It was kind of hard for me to feel confident and comfortable within myself. And I also was a Black woman, so I just felt like I stood out. I was not ordinary. I was just like this exotic girl who was taller than everybody."

Known for her penchant for dressing up, the forward is fondly referred to as 'Bayou-Barbie' (from her days at LSU) and now 'Chi-Barbie' with the Sky. This has also led her to lucrative fashion deals with top brands like Reebok, Good American, Beats by Dr. Dre, JanSport and Campus Ink.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback