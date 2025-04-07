"UConn Big 3 was eating all tourney" - A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart lead WNBA tributes for Paige Bueckers-led Huskies' title-clinching heroics

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and past and present WNBA players had their eyes on Sunday’s game between Paige Bueckers’ UConn and South Carolina. The Huskies ended a nine-year championship drought with a dominating 82-59 win over the Gamecocks. Behind Paige, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd, UConn won its 12th championship, all under coach Geno Auriemma.
Wilson seemingly had a friendly bet with Las Vegas Aces teammate Kiah Stokes, who won two titles with the Huskies, reacted:
“I know Kiah loves me so I’m not worried. UConn big three was eating all tourney congrats to the huskies”
Stewart posted two messages on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote:
“12”
The New York Liberty star emphasized her point by adding 12 trophies.
Azura Stevens joined the fun:
“HUSKIESSSSSSSSS”
Dorka Juhasz continued:
“I’m so so PROUD of these girls…. So much adversity over the past years.. and look at them now!!”
Olivia Nelson-Ododa tossed in her thoughts:
“Paige making me cry omg she deserves EVERY bit of this!!!!!!!!!!”
Paige Bueckers ended her collegiate tournament with a championship after heartbreaking losses over the past few years. In 2024, they lost a controversial 71-69 thriller in the Final Four to Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes.
This year, Bueckers needed Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd to carry UConn, particularly against South Carolina. Strong and Fuzz combined for 48 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and five steals in the title-clinching game. Bueckers’ impact belied her 17-point, six-rebound, three assist and two-block night.
A'ja Wilson, a Gamecocks legend, could not help but give the Huskies their props.
A'ja Wilson lost to UConn in the 2018 NCAA championship
A'ja Wilson led South Carolina to the 2017 NCAA women’s basketball championship. The Gamecocks beat the Mississippi State 67-55 in the title-clinching game. Fans were robbed of a titanic South Carolina-UConn finals when the Bulldogs downed the Huskies 66-64 in overtime.
The following year, the basketball world finally got the Gamecocks-Huskies showdown. Wilson, 0-2 against UConn in her collegiate career, could not carry her team to a breakthrough win in the championship game.
Wilson was again unstoppable, scattering 27 points and eight rebounds, but South Carolina lost 94-65. The Huskies dominated behind a starting five that eventually played in the WNBA.
A'ja Wilson finished her career at South Carolina with a 0-3 mark against UConn. Unlike Paige Bueckers, she ended her collegiate career with a loss to her former rivals.