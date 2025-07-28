"Ugliest made 3-pointer I have ever seen": WNBA fans react after Brittney Griner's unexpected bank 3 takes announcers by surprise

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner surprised the Minnesota Lynx, the analysts calling the game and the fans with a 3-point attempt on Sunday. The 6-foot-9 center, who hardly tries from behind the arc, hoisted and made a 26-footer late in the second quarter. Griner’s basket was part of her dominant 19-point first-half output.Fans promptly reacted to Griner making a rare 3-pointer:Chess Warrior @ChessWarri42621LINKThat was the ugliest made 3-pointer I have ever seen in my life.Of course it was in the WNBA.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣One fan said:Amy @amyknowsballLINKNBA terms... Rush Gobert making a 3Another fan added:Snoop Von @SnoopVonPoopLINKEven the rim was surprised!One more fan continued:&quot;That wasn't pretty but it went in Good bucket&quot;Another fan commented:&quot;That might be the ugliest made 3 I’ve ever seen.&quot;The Lynx, owners of the best defense in the WNBA, gambled on double-teaming off Brittney Griner, who was four feet from behind the arc. Once Jordin Canada forced the Minnesota defense to collapse, she promptly passed the ball to an open Griner. The 6-foot-3 Alanna Smith could not close the gap in time to bother the Dream star.Griner’s shot was a little flat, but it bounced on the rim before falling into the net. The basket gave the Atlanta Dream a 37-30 lead against the host team.In 12 WNBA seasons, Griner has attempted 58 3-point attempts. The basket against the Minnesota Lynx was only her 20th conversion. This season, she is 4 for 14 from that distance.Brittney Griner helps Atlanta Dream even season series with Minnesota LynxA month ago, the Atlanta Dream suffered a hard-fought 96-92 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx at home. Brittney Griner finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block. She anchored the defense that forced the Lynx to struggle. Only Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride’s heroics saved the best team in the WNBA from a loss.Griner played even better in the rematch. The nine-time All-Star’s dominant first half gave the Dream a 46-32 lead.The Lynx buckled down to work and cut the deficit to 60-54 entering the fourth quarter. Brittney Griner, Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones kept their poise. They pushed their lead to 81-70 before fending off Minnesota’s last-gasp attempt to overturn the game.The two teams will meet again on Aug. 22 to determine the winner of the season series.