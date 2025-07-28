  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Brittney Griner
  • "Ugliest made 3-pointer I have ever seen": WNBA fans react after Brittney Griner's unexpected bank 3 takes announcers by surprise

"Ugliest made 3-pointer I have ever seen": WNBA fans react after Brittney Griner's unexpected bank 3 takes announcers by surprise

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 28, 2025 05:36 GMT
Golden State Valkyries v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
"Ugliest made 3-pointer I have ever seen": WNBA fans react after Brittney Griner's unexpected bank 3 takes announcers by surprise. [photo: Getty]

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner surprised the Minnesota Lynx, the analysts calling the game and the fans with a 3-point attempt on Sunday. The 6-foot-9 center, who hardly tries from behind the arc, hoisted and made a 26-footer late in the second quarter. Griner’s basket was part of her dominant 19-point first-half output.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to Griner making a rare 3-pointer:

Ad

One fan said:

Ad

Another fan added:

Ad

One more fan continued:

"That wasn't pretty but it went in Good bucket"
Ad

Another fan commented:

"That might be the ugliest made 3 I’ve ever seen."
Ad

The Lynx, owners of the best defense in the WNBA, gambled on double-teaming off Brittney Griner, who was four feet from behind the arc. Once Jordin Canada forced the Minnesota defense to collapse, she promptly passed the ball to an open Griner. The 6-foot-3 Alanna Smith could not close the gap in time to bother the Dream star.

Griner’s shot was a little flat, but it bounced on the rim before falling into the net. The basket gave the Atlanta Dream a 37-30 lead against the host team.

Ad

In 12 WNBA seasons, Griner has attempted 58 3-point attempts. The basket against the Minnesota Lynx was only her 20th conversion. This season, she is 4 for 14 from that distance.

Brittney Griner helps Atlanta Dream even season series with Minnesota Lynx

A month ago, the Atlanta Dream suffered a hard-fought 96-92 overtime loss to the Minnesota Lynx at home. Brittney Griner finished the game with 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block. She anchored the defense that forced the Lynx to struggle. Only Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride’s heroics saved the best team in the WNBA from a loss.

Ad

Griner played even better in the rematch. The nine-time All-Star’s dominant first half gave the Dream a 46-32 lead.

The Lynx buckled down to work and cut the deficit to 60-54 entering the fourth quarter. Brittney Griner, Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones kept their poise. They pushed their lead to 81-70 before fending off Minnesota’s last-gasp attempt to overturn the game.

The two teams will meet again on Aug. 22 to determine the winner of the season series.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications