"Ultimate hype woman" - Lexi Hull & Unrivaled stars chime in on Angel Reese's slick IG post aimed at doubters

Angel Reese and the Rose BC became the first Unrivaled champions on Monday after defeating the Vinyl BC 62-54 in its inaugural tournament’s finale. Reese did not play due to a wrist injury, but she remained a vocal supporter from the sidelines throughout the playoffs, following an impressive regular season showing.

Reese hit back at her critics after the title win, posting a lengthy message on her Instagram account to reflect on her Unrivaled journey. She regarded the win as a historic feat not just for her but also for women’s basketball.

“This is the standard for what WE DESERVE. Even though it was an “inuagural season”, the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was apart of HISTORY. First Year UNRIVALED CHAMPIONS. BTA!! ROSE ON THESE H**** 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Her teammates chimed in on Reese’s IG post. They expressed their congratulations to Reese for winning the championship on top of her Defensive Player of the Year accolade.

Among those who commented were Rose BC’s Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens and Kahleah Cooper, alongside their coach, Nola Henry.

“ROSEEEEE ON THESE HOESSSS❤️❤️❤️,” Stevens wrote.

“ultimate hype woman!!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” Hull said.

“TALK THAT TALK 5!!!!!! CAUSE YEAAAAA😎🌹,” Cooper said.

Meanwhile, Henry emphasized Reese's contribution to the team, despite not playing in the playoffs. She also expressed her gratitude to the Chicago Sky superstar after one of her most trusted players in the past 10 weeks of Unrivaled competition.

“MY FAVORITE BARBIE 💗 A REAL BIG DAWG 🐶 it was an HONOR to coach you. KEEP GOING A5, idc what jersey you got on, I’m in ya corner 4L 🔒🌹 #whattheygonsaynow #KNOWN #CHAMPIONS,” Henry said.

Reese led the league in rebounds per game during the regular season with 12.1 per game on top of 13.3 points. She was instrumental in leading the Rose to the second seed with an 8-6 record.

However, she injured her left wrist in their final game, only for the team to survive the Unrivaled playoff gauntlet en route to the title.

Angel Reese’s injury diagnosis remains unclear after Unrivaled conquest

After winning the Unrivaled title, Angel Reese now looks to the future as she takes on her second season in the WNBA.

However, until now, Reese’s injury diagnosis remains unclear, after hurting her left wrist, the same injury that caused her to miss the latter stages of the 2024 WNBA season.

If the injury turns out well and will only need a few weeks of rest, Reese is expected to be on the Sky’s training camp ahead of the 2025 season in May.

Reese would be a big boost to Sky’s playoff aspirations as she will be paired once more with frontcourt partner Kamilla Cardoso.

